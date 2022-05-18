Early Wednesday afternoon, Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/BCfWCnF0m9— Diamonté Tucker-Dorsey (@TuckerDorsey_) May 18, 2022
Tucker-Dorsey is a 5’10 214 pound linebacker from Norfolk, VA. He attended Lake Taylor High School before starting his college career (and starring) at James Madison University.
He announced his intentions to transfer early last evening. He’s a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.
This past season, he racked up FCS All-American honors after making 116 tackles (39 solo) with 9 TFL (2.5 sacks). He also forced two fumbles and picked off four passes.
From his JMU bio:
2021:
Started all 14 games at linebacker
HERO Sports FCS Second Team All-American
Stats Perform FCS Third Team All-American
Phil Steele FCS Fourth Team All-American
First Team All-CAA linebacker
VaSID Second Team All-State
CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 4)
Had a team-best 116 tackles (39 solo) to go with 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery, four interceptions, four pass breakups and six quarterback hurries
Ranked tied for third in CAA in interceptions (4) and seventh in tackles per game (8.29)
Career-high 12 tackles with an interception vs. Towson (Nov. 20)
Matched career-high with 12 stops vs. Montana in FCS quarterfinals (Dec. 10)
Intercepted two passed with one pick-six vs. Southeastern Louisiana in FCS second round (Dec. 4)
Tallied 1.5 tackles for loss vs. Morehead State (Sept. 4) and at North Dakota State in FCS semifinals (Dec. 17)
Tallied 10 or more tackles in six games and 7+ in 11 outings
Recorded first career interception to seal win at New Hampshire (Oct. 2)
CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll (Fall 2021)
2020-21:
Started all eight games at linebacker
Second Team All-CAA linebacker
Had 51 total tackles (19 solo) to go with 2.5 tackles for loss, a half sack, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries
Season-high eight tackles with a TFL vs. Morehead State (Feb. 20)
Matched season high with eight stops vs. North Dakota in FCS quarterfinals (May 2) and at Sam Houston in FCS semifinals (May 8)
Had seven tackles at Elon (Mar. 6) and six with a half sack vs. VMI in FCS first round (Apr. 24)
Tallied four or more tackles in every game
CAA Football Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll (Fall 2020)
2019:
Played in all 16 games
Had 32 total tackles (10 solo) to go with 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and a quarterback hurry
Season-high five tackles vs. Morgan State (Sept. 14), vs. New Hampshire (Nov. 9) and vs. Weber State in FCS semifinals (Dec. 21)
Had four tackles and a TFL at Rhode Island (Nov. 23)
Career-best 1.5 tackles for loss and a half sack at William & Mary (Oct. 19)
Also had a half sack at Stony Brook (Oct. 5)
2018:
Played in 12 games, primarily on special teams
Had six total tackles (five solo) to go with a half tackle for loss
Season-high four tackles and a half TFL against Robert Morris (Sept. 13)
2017:
Redshirted to retain a year of eligibility.
High School:
VHSL 4A First Team All-State linebacker as a senior and Second Team as a junior
4A First Team All-Region as a junior and senior
Conference 17 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year as a senior
First Team All-Conference 17 as a junior and senior
First Team All-757 as a senior
First Team All-Tidewater
Finalist for Tidewater Player of the Year
Helped Lake Taylor to VHSL 4A state title game in 2015 and quarterfinals in 2016
Finished senior season with 122 tackles, 7.0 sacks, two interceptions while scoring 14 touchdowns on offense
Personal:
Son of Tonya Tucker
Has four brothers, Tyrique, Terion, Quinsean and Dre’, and two sisters, Destini and Gabby
His younger brother, Tyrique, is a defensive lineman for JMU
Graduated from JMU with a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration
Enrolled in the School of Professional and Continuing Education
