Early Wednesday afternoon, Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/BCfWCnF0m9

Tucker-Dorsey is a 5’10 214 pound linebacker from Norfolk, VA. He attended Lake Taylor High School before starting his college career (and starring) at James Madison University.

He announced his intentions to transfer early last evening. He’s a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.

This past season, he racked up FCS All-American honors after making 116 tackles (39 solo) with 9 TFL (2.5 sacks). He also forced two fumbles and picked off four passes.

From his JMU bio:

2021:

Started all 14 games at linebacker

HERO Sports FCS Second Team All-American

Stats Perform FCS Third Team All-American

Phil Steele FCS Fourth Team All-American

First Team All-CAA linebacker

VaSID Second Team All-State

CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 4)

Had a team-best 116 tackles (39 solo) to go with 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery, four interceptions, four pass breakups and six quarterback hurries

Ranked tied for third in CAA in interceptions (4) and seventh in tackles per game (8.29)

Career-high 12 tackles with an interception vs. Towson (Nov. 20)

Matched career-high with 12 stops vs. Montana in FCS quarterfinals (Dec. 10)

Intercepted two passed with one pick-six vs. Southeastern Louisiana in FCS second round (Dec. 4)

Tallied 1.5 tackles for loss vs. Morehead State (Sept. 4) and at North Dakota State in FCS semifinals (Dec. 17)

Tallied 10 or more tackles in six games and 7+ in 11 outings

Recorded first career interception to seal win at New Hampshire (Oct. 2)

CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll (Fall 2021)

2020-21:

Started all eight games at linebacker

Second Team All-CAA linebacker

Had 51 total tackles (19 solo) to go with 2.5 tackles for loss, a half sack, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries

Season-high eight tackles with a TFL vs. Morehead State (Feb. 20)

Matched season high with eight stops vs. North Dakota in FCS quarterfinals (May 2) and at Sam Houston in FCS semifinals (May 8)

Had seven tackles at Elon (Mar. 6) and six with a half sack vs. VMI in FCS first round (Apr. 24)

Tallied four or more tackles in every game

CAA Football Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll (Fall 2020)

2019:

Played in all 16 games

Had 32 total tackles (10 solo) to go with 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and a quarterback hurry

Season-high five tackles vs. Morgan State (Sept. 14), vs. New Hampshire (Nov. 9) and vs. Weber State in FCS semifinals (Dec. 21)

Had four tackles and a TFL at Rhode Island (Nov. 23)

Career-best 1.5 tackles for loss and a half sack at William & Mary (Oct. 19)

Also had a half sack at Stony Brook (Oct. 5)

2018:

Played in 12 games, primarily on special teams

Had six total tackles (five solo) to go with a half tackle for loss

Season-high four tackles and a half TFL against Robert Morris (Sept. 13)

2017:

Redshirted to retain a year of eligibility.

High School:

VHSL 4A First Team All-State linebacker as a senior and Second Team as a junior

4A First Team All-Region as a junior and senior

Conference 17 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year as a senior

First Team All-Conference 17 as a junior and senior

First Team All-757 as a senior

First Team All-Tidewater

Finalist for Tidewater Player of the Year

Helped Lake Taylor to VHSL 4A state title game in 2015 and quarterfinals in 2016

Finished senior season with 122 tackles, 7.0 sacks, two interceptions while scoring 14 touchdowns on offense

Personal:

Son of Tonya Tucker

Has four brothers, Tyrique, Terion, Quinsean and Dre’, and two sisters, Destini and Gabby

His younger brother, Tyrique, is a defensive lineman for JMU

Graduated from JMU with a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration

Enrolled in the School of Professional and Continuing Education