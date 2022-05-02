Noles News: New NFL Noles, baseball, softball sweep

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles have had an interesting few days now that the 2022 NFL Draft has concluded and graduation is over. The baseball and softball teams both won their series and track and field were out breaking records late Saturday night while women’s beach volleyball came home with a championship.

Football

At the conclusion of the final day of the draft, only one Seminole had his name called and that was edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II who went 26th overall to the New York Jets: Seminole nation reacted accordingly but after the day was over there were a few draft-eligible prospects who either signed with a team or got invited to try out.

RB Jashaun Corbin, OL Devontay Love-Taylor, DE Kier Thomas, WR Andrew Parchment, and TE Jordan Wilson, and LB Emmit Rice are all heading to different places, For full coverage head on over to our NFL Draft 2022: FSU undrafted free-agent tracker.

It was graduation weekend in Tallahassee and along with thousands of other now alumni there were a few familiar faces in the crowd. FSU’s former quarterback and National Champion Jameis Winston and current starting quarterback Jordan Travis both walked the stage.

Recruiting

Women’s basketball got a new addition on Friday when the University of Kentucky graduate transfer Jasmine Massengill decided to take her talents to Tallahassee. She was rated one of the top transfers this past off-season.

Baseball

FSU pitched a shutout on Friday beating the TCU 10-0, and on Saturday winning 7-3. The Noles controlled both games until game three when mother nature decided otherwise and rained out their lead. The game had to be rescheduled and a rematch is scheduled against the Horned Frogs in Stetson, Tuesday at 2 p.m.

#Noles chase TCU starter with 6 straight hits, highlighted by this @AlexT_20 3-R HR!!



ACCNX pic.twitter.com/JQirkXtuiv — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 1, 2022

Softball

The No 6 Florida State Seminoles continue to roll through the college softball world taking the two-game series against No. 7 Oklahoma State with 2-1 wins on both Friday and Saturday.

The Noles are set to face the Florida Gators on May 4 in Tallahassee at 6:00 pm.

All Sports

Track and Field went on to set some of their own school records on Saturday night. Adriaan Wilshutt set 1st place overall in the NCAA running a 28:37:54 10k. Lauren Ryan (15:30 5000m) and Amhed Muhammed (13.26.11 5000m) were also record setters.

Beach volleyball earned a number 5 seed in the NCAA Championship tournament after clinching the CCSA Championship for the sixth consecutive time, beating TCU in the final game 3-1.