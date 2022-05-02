FSU recruiting: 2024 QB Luke Kromenhoek talks rankings, Seminoles staff and more

FLORIDA STATE — Back in late March of 2022, the Seminoles received a commitment from class of 2024 quarterback Luke Kromenhoek. After five separate visits to Tallahassee, Kromenhoek decided to continue to his athletic career in garnet and gold. The Georgia native says he has a great relationship with Florida State’s QB coach Tony Tokarz and believes this coaching staff can get the Seminole back into winning form.

Kromenhoek currently plays for Benedictine Military School, spending most of high school career as a backup for the 2021 state champions. He’s known as a physical, hard working leader that’s willing to go the extra mile for his teammates and coaches. The dual-threat QB also saw snaps at the safety position, ending the season with one interception and 61 tackles, per 247. Kromenhoek and his classmates believe the tide is already turning at FSU, and if they can continue to add to what’s currently the No.1 recruiting class in the nation then they can get Florida State back on top.

Here’s a look at Kromenhoek in his previous camp:

The 6’4 QB was accompanied by multiple FSU commits and targets including Kameron Davis, Jordan Pride and Keyon Brown.

Kromenhoek on Norvell:

“I think Coach Norvell is great — I love his vision for this team and program and think he is the guy that is going to bring Florida State back to where it needs to be.”

On FSU’s QB coach Tony Tokarz:

“Coach Tokarz is my guy, from day one he treated me like family and he is one of the prime reasons I committed. Super excited to get to work with him.”

Kromenhoek describes himself as a player:

“I’m a leader on and off the field, I am always going to represent FSU well. On the field I’m a dual threat QB that is willing to put my body on the line and do whatever I have to do to win.”

His pitch to other recruits:

“What’s not to love? The program is on the rise, the coaches are amazing, the facilities are getting redone and are going to be state of the art, and look at all the talent already committed here, we are going to be good.”

On the class of 2024:

“I think it’s going to be one of the best classes out there between Kam Davis, Jordan Pride, Camdon Frier, the talent is amazing. I play 7v7 with Kam and Jordan so we talk a good amount.”

Kromenhoek on his time as a backup:

“It put a chip on my shoulder for sure, FSU took a chance on me with no film and I’m not going to prove them wrong. It also developed my game and showed many people that I am a athlete and I can play whatever position on the field.”

Kromenhoek on “stars” and high school rankings:

“I think it’s pretty dumb, most of the time it’s a guy who has never played a snap giving you stars. It seems like everyone thinks they are important but there are some 3s better than 5s out there.”

“Most of the time these guys don’t take into thought that 1A football is easier than 7A football, put some of these guys in 7A and I bet they don’t do all that they are doing in 1A — personally I think it’s dumb.”