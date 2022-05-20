Football:
Mike Alford had a lot to say about the Football ops facility; future acc schedule, NIL and more.
Yesterday was officially 100 days from kickoff:
100 days until the 2022 season kicks off in Doak!#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/rJ9vGzbTnS— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 19, 2022
Jimbo Fisher went off on Nick Saban yesterday.
He hasn’t played a game yet but that hasn’t stopped him from being Rising Spear’s newest ambassador:
I am excited to announce my newest partnership as an ambassador for @risingspearnil . Go to https://t.co/U6HqYN5aEz and donate and support your favorite student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/HKaC97UfaX— Deuce✌ † (@rodney_hill10) May 19, 2022
Recruiting:
Three-star OL Connor Lew has been offered by FSU:
Excited and grateful for the offer from Florida State University. Go ‘Noles ‼️@FSUFootball @CoachCarmean @KMHS_FootballGa @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/olmQyzAExB— Connor Lew (@ConnorLew1) May 19, 2022
2024 Four-star DE Jeremiah Beaman has an early offer from the ‘Noles:
Blessed to get a ️ffer from Florida State @FSUFootball @odellhaggins @CoachWarren23 @JaylonCrawford @CoachL__ pic.twitter.com/TtgWl6lzT7— Jeremiah Beaman (@Jeremiah_Beaman) May 19, 2022
Other Sports:
FSU Softball’s journey to Oklahoma starts tonight at 8:30 vs. Howard.
Four-star signee Chandler Jackson has arrived at FSU:
Finally in Tallahassee New home— Chandler Jackson (@chantheman2022) May 19, 2022
The summer enrollees for all sports will start trickling in.
If FSU wants to have a shot at hosting they have to win the next two games vs. UNC after being walked-off again.
We had 6⃣ named to the @NFCAorg All-Region Team! #OneTribehttps://t.co/L5QJgisilJ— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 19, 2022
Alumni:
Travis Johnson let everyone know Alabama was NIL before NIL:
Hahahhaha @mikerodak y’all been paying for players since the 80s offered me 6 figures in 99/00 and gave Albert Means and his coaches 6 figures during that time and now y’all swear y’all not paying anyone? Like the kids say, CAP! Y’all was NIL before NIL. https://t.co/wAlRtMMr0m— Travis Johnson (@trapj99) May 19, 2022
Dalvin Cook famously was an effective receiver at FSU; now that he’s wearing No. 4 is he revisiting that part of his game too?
Update: #Vikings star RB Dalvin Cook has been lining up at WR in bunch sets during OTAs, says @ChadGraff— JPA Football (@jpafootball) May 18, 2022
