Florida State football, recruiting news: 99 days until kickoff

Softball starts title run tonight at 8:30

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football:

Mike Alford had a lot to say about the Football ops facility; future acc schedule, NIL and more.

Yesterday was officially 100 days from kickoff:

Jimbo Fisher went off on Nick Saban yesterday.

He hasn’t played a game yet but that hasn’t stopped him from being Rising Spear’s newest ambassador:

Recruiting:

Three-star OL Connor Lew has been offered by FSU:

2024 Four-star DE Jeremiah Beaman has an early offer from the ‘Noles:

Other Sports:

FSU Softball’s journey to Oklahoma starts tonight at 8:30 vs. Howard.

Four-star signee Chandler Jackson has arrived at FSU:

The summer enrollees for all sports will start trickling in.

If FSU wants to have a shot at hosting they have to win the next two games vs. UNC after being walked-off again.

Alumni:

Travis Johnson let everyone know Alabama was NIL before NIL:

Dalvin Cook famously was an effective receiver at FSU; now that he’s wearing No. 4 is he revisiting that part of his game too?

