Football:

Mike Alford had a lot to say about the Football ops facility; future acc schedule, NIL and more.

Yesterday was officially 100 days from kickoff:

100 days until the 2022 season kicks off in Doak!#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/rJ9vGzbTnS — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 19, 2022

Jimbo Fisher went off on Nick Saban yesterday.

He hasn’t played a game yet but that hasn’t stopped him from being Rising Spear’s newest ambassador:

I am excited to announce my newest partnership as an ambassador for @risingspearnil . Go to https://t.co/U6HqYN5aEz and donate and support your favorite student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/HKaC97UfaX — Deuce✌ † (@rodney_hill10) May 19, 2022

Recruiting:

Three-star OL Connor Lew has been offered by FSU:

2024 Four-star DE Jeremiah Beaman has an early offer from the ‘Noles:

Other Sports:

FSU Softball’s journey to Oklahoma starts tonight at 8:30 vs. Howard.

Four-star signee Chandler Jackson has arrived at FSU:

Finally in Tallahassee New home — Chandler Jackson (@chantheman2022) May 19, 2022

The summer enrollees for all sports will start trickling in.

If FSU wants to have a shot at hosting they have to win the next two games vs. UNC after being walked-off again.

Alumni:

Travis Johnson let everyone know Alabama was NIL before NIL:

Hahahhaha @mikerodak y’all been paying for players since the 80s offered me 6 figures in 99/00 and gave Albert Means and his coaches 6 figures during that time and now y’all swear y’all not paying anyone? Like the kids say, CAP! Y’all was NIL before NIL. https://t.co/wAlRtMMr0m — Travis Johnson (@trapj99) May 19, 2022

Dalvin Cook famously was an effective receiver at FSU; now that he’s wearing No. 4 is he revisiting that part of his game too?