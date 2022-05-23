After previously announcing his intentions to transfer from Charlotte earlier this month, D’Mitri Emmanuel, a three-year starter and all-conference offensive lineman, has decided to join Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles. Emmanuel will team up, once again, with FSU Alex Atkins, who coached the 49ers offensive line in 2019.

Emmanuel has potential to start for the Seminoles and should be in the mix right away. A better pass-blocker than run-blocker, he shows great ability to take on double teams and bull rushes. The newest ‘Nole served as a leader on and off the field for Charlotte and will add another voice of experience to the offensive line unit. Although he’ll likely work on the interior, Emmanuel could add depth at tackle in a pinch.

Emmanuel chose Florida State over numerous pursuers, chief among them the Miami Hurricanes. Sorry, Mario.

Emmanuel started in 24 consecutive games through the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons while redshirting in 2017. He started garnering publicity after the 2019 season, becoming a Phil Steele All-Conference USA Third Team player. Starting in twelve games at right tackle and left guard that year, he helped lead an offensive line that only allowed 1.6 sacks per game. He also helped the 49ers to the Bahamas Bowl for the first time in school history. In the shortened 2020 campaign, he started in all six games and played a significant role in an offense that was 5th in the nation in time of possession and had a .857 red-zone efficiency. He was also named to the All-Conference USA Third Team in 2020. Last season, Emmanuel started each of his seven games played, with the first five starts at left guard and the final two starts at right tackle. He was named to the C-USA Preseason Watch List and was a preseason All-Conference USA second team (Phil Steele) and third team (Athlon) choice.

