 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noles News: Softball season ends, baseball swept

And NCAA Championships to boot

By Tommy Mire
/ new
Charles Mays Media

FLORIDA STATE — An up and down weekend for softball erupted in tragedy after having a record-breaking game against USF and then flopping for two games against Mississippi State, ending the season for the ‘Noles. Women’s golf placing in 6th and advancing to the final round of the NCAA Championship alongside baseball preparing for the ACC tournament made for quite an interesting weekend.

Football

Coach Norvell continues to show support for his fellow coaches and the student-athletes at Florida State. He stopped by with his family to watch the game and for a photoshoot after Saturday’s softball win against USF.

Coming up in June, recruiting and scouting camps will be held in Tallahassee. If you or someone you know or want to participate yourself, check out this website and register. The first one begins on June, 5th.

For all things recruiting and transfer portal related, head on over to Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #14 and Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #2 to talk to the experts and join the community.

Basketball

Four-star recruit Chandler Jackson made it to Tallahassee earlier this week. The Christian Brothers High CG signed with the Noles in November of last year.

Baseball

Dropping the series to the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Florida State Seminoles lost 11-0 on Saturday from struggles in the bullpen and offense allowing UNC to sweep.

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ offense hit a home run on the first pitch they saw and rolled from there. FSU’s starting pitcher struggled for the third straight game against UNC and the offense stalled out, losing 11-0.

They will now prepare for the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

Softball

After a stellar and stunning game against USF, softball took a turn for the worse, ending their season with two losses against Mississippi State on Sunday. A valiant start in game two wasn't enough to overcome the Bulldog’s eventual 4-3 lead.

On Friday, pitcher Danielle Watson became the second Nole to be drafted alongside Sydney Sherrill who was drafted earlier this month. Watson was selected 6th overall in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch Collegiate Draft to the USSSA Pride out of Viera, Florida.

Other Sports

Women’s golf advanced to the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Division I championship and are in 6th place as a team after the third.

Petra Hule for women’s tennis will take her place as the number three seed in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship on Monday at 7 p.m. in Texas along with doubles play on Tuesday.

Also, Lorris Pourroy will open up as the 51st ranked tennis player in the NCCA Men’s Tournament on Monday in Illinois.

The TN Member Memory Series has come to an end but if you have any stories you’d like to submit, go to your local Arby’s and yell into the drive-through microphone. Frank will come out with a notepad and write it down. Seriously though, email him. His address can be found at the end of this most recent memory about the culmination of the Tomahawk Chop and Warchant:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...