Tuesday afternoon, Brock Glenn was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Glenn is a 6’2 195 pound quarterback from Memphis, TN.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Lausanne Collegiate School and has an 88 rating (high 3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 428th best player in his class (23rd best QB and 15th best player in Tennessee).

Glenn already holds offers from the Auburn Tigers, Cincinnati Bearcats, Duke Blue Devils, Houston Cougars, Illinois Fighting Illini, Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Pittsburgh Panthers, TCU Horned Frogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, Virginia Cavaliers, and Virginia Tech Hokies, among others. Of those, Auburn, Mississippi State, TCU, and Virginia are thought to be squarely in the mix.

From 247 Sports:

Earned an Elite 11 Finals invitation at the Elite 11 Nashville Regional in May 2022.2021: As a junior, led Lausanne to a 9-2 record and the Tennessee Class 2A Division II semifinals. Averaged 150-plus passing yards per game and finished with a 23-9 TD-INT ratio. Also posted 31-161-3 rushing (5.2 ypc).

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.