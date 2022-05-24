Late Tuesday afternoon, Rickie Collins was offered by Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program:

Collins is a 6’2 190 pound quarterback from Baton Rouge, LA.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Woodlawn High School and has a 93 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 176th best player in his class (12th best QB and 13th best player in Louisiana).

Collins, who’s currently committed to Jeff Brohm’s Purdue Boilermakers, also holds offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kansas Jayhawks, Louisville Cardinals, LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, TCU Horned Frogs, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Washington Huskies, among others.

From 247 Sports:

2021: Threw for just shy of 2,000 yards as a junior. 2020: Accounted for 1,449 yards of offense and 16 total TD’s in five games as a sophomore.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.