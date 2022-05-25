Noles News: FSU offers pair of quarterback prospects

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football extended offers to a pair of 2023 quarterbacks yesterday — four-star Ricky Collins out of Louisiana (currently committed to the Purdue Boilermakers) and three-star Brock Glenn out of Memphis. Collins, at 6’2 190 pounds, also holds Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, TCU, Virginia Tech, and Washington offers, among others, while Glenn, 6’2 195 pounds, holds some from the likes of Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, TCU, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Of those, Auburn, Mississippi State, TCU, and Virginia are thought to be squarely in the mix.

FSU also offered 2024 defensive lineman LJ McCray, who measures out at 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, from Daytona Beach:

How Important is a Recruit's Last Official Visit?



▫️Very

▫️If a recruit takes another OV after visiting your program, you have <25% chance of landing them

▫️Don't waste resources on recruits who move on

▫️Commit rate of the last OV is ~2-3X the rate of the next-to-last OV pic.twitter.com/dVyzpBIVy4 — Bud Davis (@JBudDavis) May 24, 2022

Football

Miami’s big-name booster John Ruiz’s company MSP Recovery lost 69% in value once its SPAC merger was enacted — from Bloomberg:

If the SPAC craze is over, it’s going out with a bang by making a Miami lawyer who has owned speedboats named “Class Action” and “Power of Attorney” one of the richest people in the US — if only briefly.

Get your TEAM to the 7on7 & Big Man Camps at #FSU this summer!



June 8

June 15

June 22



Wednesdays in Tallahassee!!!



It’s on!



Come ball out & compete! pic.twitter.com/vvIW4MAvOB — RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) May 24, 2022

Baseball

FSU pitcher Parker Messick, a first-team All-ACC pitcher and the league leader in strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings, strikeout-to-walk ratio, and WHIP, has been named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award.





Wyatt Crowell and Ross Dunn will represent America this summer and pitch for the Collegiate National Team! pic.twitter.com/5ACvpXDYco — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 24, 2022

The Seminoles kick off ACC Tournament play today vs. Virginia, with a second matchup vs. Notre Dame set for Thursday.

Softball

Several Seminoles softball players will participate in the summer collegiate softball league in South-West Florida — Kaia LoPreste, Brooke Blankenship, Chloe Culp, Hallie Wacaser, and Krystina Hartley.

FSU tight end Camm McDonald felt inspired and shared some thoughts on the softball team’s run:

All Sports

Florida State women’s golf’s longest ever run in the NCAA Championship tournament came to an end as the Seminoles fell, 3-2, to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of match play at the championship finals at the Grayhawk Golf Club. The Seminoles advanced to match play for the first time in school history and finished in a tie for fifth place in the final national standings – the highest NCAA Championship finish in school history.

Congratulations on a great season for @FSUGolf and @CoachBondFSU! You all represent this department, university and the Seminole nation in a first class manner at all times.



#OneTribe https://t.co/3NWsinqKHl — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) May 24, 2022

Florida State women’s tennis athletes Petra Hule and Anna Arkadianou bowed out of the NCAA Doubles Championship on Tuesday night, falling to Janice Tjen and Savannah Broadus of Pepperdine, 2-6, 3-6, in Champaign, Ill.

Hule finishes her FSU career with 202 career wins in singles and doubles play combined, including a record-tying 106 wins in doubles play.

Arkadianou, just a sophomore, has a chance to anchor next year’s team as she gained valuable experience on FSU’s No. 1 doubles tandem while being a No. 2/3 player in singles play.

Researchers at Florida State University’s Center for Advanced Power Systems (CAPS), in collaboration with Colorado-based Advanced Conductor Technologies, have demonstrated a new, ready-to-use superconducting cable system — an improvement to superconductor technology that drives the development of technologies such as all-electric ships or airplanes.