Florida State of Recruiting Pulse Check: Your Thoughts on College Football Recruiting?

College football recruiting has changed dramatically over the past few years with the introduction of the early signing period, the transfer portal, and most recently, the Wild West atmosphere that surrounds Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) payments. Not even a decade has passed since fans would circle their calendars (and even call in sick from work) in anticipation of National Signing Day on the first Wednesday of February. Despite more media coverage than ever before around recruiting, the hype that used to surround traditional National Signing Day has faded to a whimper as the landscape has shifted.

Your Tomahawk Nation Three Stars team of Tim Alumbaugh, Josh Pick, and David Stout have had many discussions about this. While some of you have been explicit on your thoughts in the recruiting and transfer portal threads, we want to see how our readers, podcast listeners, and TN members view college football recruiting as it exists today. Please answer the poll questions below, and feel free to elaborate in the comment section.

Poll How closely did you follow recruiting prior to the early signing period, transfer portal, and NIL? Religiously, every day!

I kept up enough to know who the targets and commitments were.

I had a passing interest but really only paid attention on National Signing Day.

I didn’t care until they showed up on campus.

I did not follow recruiting at all. vote view results 27% Religiously, every day! (31 votes)

59% I kept up enough to know who the targets and commitments were. (68 votes)

10% I had a passing interest but really only paid attention on National Signing Day. (12 votes)

2% I didn’t care until they showed up on campus. (3 votes)

0% I did not follow recruiting at all. (0 votes) 114 votes total Vote Now

Poll How closely do you follow recruiting now? More than I used to.

About the same as I used to.

Less than I used to.

I used to follow recruiting, but I stopped.

I have never followed recruiting. vote view results 14% More than I used to. (16 votes)

41% About the same as I used to. (46 votes)

35% Less than I used to. (39 votes)

8% I used to follow recruiting, but I stopped. (9 votes)

0% I have never followed recruiting. (1 vote) 111 votes total Vote Now

Poll With the introduction of the early signing period, transfer portal, and NIL, recruiting is... More fun to follow.

Less fun to follow.

The same amount of fun to follow as it was before. vote view results 12% More fun to follow. (14 votes)

72% Less fun to follow. (80 votes)

14% The same amount of fun to follow as it was before. (16 votes) 110 votes total Vote Now

Poll College football recruiting has changed for the... Better.

Worse.

No significant change. vote view results 5% Better. (6 votes)

87% Worse. (95 votes)

7% No significant change. (8 votes) 109 votes total Vote Now

Thank you for participating in this extremely un-scientific poll, as it will help us for future recruiting content at Tomahawk Nation!