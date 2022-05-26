Watch, listen: Interview with Lamont Green Jr.

FLORIDA STATE — Head coach Mike Norvell and FSU’s staff have been in contact with legacy defensive end Lamont Green Jr. from day one. Green is Florida State’s earliest commit as of now, and their second highest commit in the class of 2023. The 6’5 DE is currently the No.24 Edge in the nation and No.240 overall player.

Green has been known for his quick feet and aggressive finishing since he first put on the pads in Pop Warner. He’s headed into his senior season with the Gulliver Prep Raiders, with hopes on getting double digits sacks and a state championship so he can be “remembered.” Green has been in contact with the class of 2023 quite frequently and talks to defensive ends coach John Papuchis and defensive line coach Odell Haggins almost every week to prepare their game plan for 2023.

Florida State has been recognized by recruits and coaches around the nation as a powerhouse on the defensive line, building prospects and transfer into NFL draftees and many believe that Green is going down that path. The South Florida product seems to be growing every day, putting on over 20 pounds of muscle since December. His high IQ and instincts on the line should excel his growth within the field and show that he’ll be an absolute force as soon as he hits campus.

4⭐️ 2023 Edge Lamont Green Jr. practice notes and pictures:



- High IQ

- Quick feet

- Physical off the line

- Big hands

- Growing every day

- Finishes every tackle

- Great teammate pic.twitter.com/0hh5EoLihU — MAX (@maxescarpio) May 20, 2022

Here’s a look at the full interview with legacy commit Lamont Green Jr.: