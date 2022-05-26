Watch, listen: Interview with 2023 WR Jalen Brown

FLORIDA STATE — South Florida has been acknowledged as the heart of high school football for years. After garnering records for the most five-star prospects and NFL draftees, every class continues to strive in their own fashion. The class of 2023 holds three five-star wide receivers in the South Florida area, honing in on the fastest and probably the most raw athlete, Jalen Brown from Gulliver Prep.

Brown is currently ranked as the No.5 wide receiver in the nation and the No.35 overall player. In the past year he’s flirted with a top three receiver rating, catching eyes for his incredible speed and footwork. Brown’s known as one of the best track and field athletes in the state of Florida, finishing third in the 200 meter dash at the FHSAA Class 2A State Championship.

The highly touted receiver holds 34 offers, being steadily pursued by LSU, Texas A&M, Miami and Florida State, per 247Sports. He plans on taking a visit to LSU in the coming weeks, and hopes to be back in Tallahassee for a game during the 2022 season. Brown’s most recent visit to FSU was March 27th, having already visited the campus more six times in the past year. The Seminoles currently hold six commitments for the class of 2023, ranked as the No.15 class in the nation. Brown is considered to be at the very top of their needs/want list, which could be a real possibility since many believe he’ll want to stay closer to home and already has a relationship with 2023 QB Chris Parson.

5⭐️ 2023 WR Jalen Brown practice notes and highlights:



- Vocal/confident

- Great footwork/break off

- Incredible change of direction

- Able to catch over the shoulder

- Skilled receiver on the sideline

- Tracks the ball well pic.twitter.com/0ky5yqj1ii — MAX (@maxescarpio) May 19, 2022

Here’s a look at the full interview with five-star FSU target Jalen Brown: