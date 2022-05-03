Tuesday morning, Blake Nichelson was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Nichelson is a 6’3 200 pound linebacker from Ripon, CA.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Manteca High School and has an 88 rating (high 3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List (247 has him as a 4-star). The sites consider him the 430th best player in his class (39th best LB and 27th best player in California).

Nichelson already holds offers from the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Boston College Eagles, California Golden Bears, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, USC Trojans, Utah Utes, Washington Huskies, and Washington State Cougars, among others.

He seemingly fits the mold of the more athletic linebacker this staff is pursuing, as he plays all over the field, while racking up 2,612 yards and 43 touchdowns at running back last season.

