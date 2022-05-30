Noles News: Where will FSU baseball begin postseason run?

Recruiting

Nole Family Just Know Me And The Bros Working @FSUFootball #GoNoles — jammie robinson (@JayRob_7) May 28, 2022

New offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel spoke with the media Friday, touching on his decision to enroll at FSU, his relationship with offensive coordinator and offensive lineman Alex Atkins, and more.

Can’t thank Team Florida enough for letting us crash their practice!



Excited to cheer them on in Orlando June 6-10 #NewBlood | @soflinfo pic.twitter.com/JymxjBvjfU — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) May 30, 2022

The hosts of the NCAA Regionals were announced Sunday — FSU failed to make the cut after losing five of its last six games but should be a shoo-in for the tournament at-large.

Here are the hosts and locations:

D1Baseball projects FSU to be the No. 3 seed in the Statesboro Regional, while Baseball America has the Seminoles heading down to Hogtown to face off against the Lizards.

To the window, to the Walls! pic.twitter.com/zdMT983iYb — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 29, 2022

Florida State men’s golf team season ended on Sunday, with the Seminoles finishing at No. 21, having needed to finish in the top 15 to advance.

That’s not the end of all golf action this year though — Daniel Bradbury and Cole Anderson have qualified for Monday’s individual national championship, which includes the Top 9 golfers from non-advancing teams. Bradbury tees off at 3:12 PM, while Anderson tees off at 3:23 PM ET.

We’re proud of the steps we took this year



Our season wraps up after finishing outside of the Top 15 at the #NCAAGolf Championship.



There’s a lot to look forward to for this program. More great memories are still to come #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/S5O0tYNKN6 — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 30, 2022

Florida State golfers Amelia Williamson (Second-Team) and Charlotte Heath (Honorable Mention) were named All-Americans for the 2022 season as selected by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

A lot of track and field action — here are the basics, via FSU Sports Info:

Amani Heaven, Edidiong Odiong, and the women’s 4x100m relay each punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships on the final day of competition of the NCAA East Preliminary — on Saturday, in the 4x400m relay, Sean Watkins Jr., Willis, James Rivera, and DaeQwan Butler combined to run 3:05.33 to finish third in their heat and secure an automatic spot into the NCAA Outdoor Championship. Adriaan Wildschutt (13:39.33) finished fifth overall, and Ahmed Muhumed (13:44.42) finished 12th to become the first pair in school history to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 5000m run.

In the triple jump, Jeremiah Davis and Jacore Irving solidified their spots at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Davis jumped 15.99m while Irving posted a season-best mark of 15.84m.

In the 100m dash, Banks and Martin ran 10.17 and 10.18, respectively to move on to the semifinals in Eugene in the event. Trey Cunningham reclaimed the fastest 110m hurdle time in the world with a new personal best of 13.07. Taylor Banks, Amir Willis, Don’dre Swint, and Jo’Vaughn Martin combined to run 38.51 in the 4x100m relay. Kelechi Nwanaga and Sara Zabarino will return to Eugene in the javelin after they each posted a top-five finish in the event.

A reminder that this Tuesday is our first informational Zoom session for all incoming wind and percussion students. We look forward to meeting each of you, sharing preliminary information, and answering any questions you may have about the season ahead. #MCATDT pic.twitter.com/lpJzm671b0 — Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs) May 29, 2022

