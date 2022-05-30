 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Where will FSU baseball begin postseason run?

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
New offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel spoke with the media Friday, touching on his decision to enroll at FSU, his relationship with offensive coordinator and offensive lineman Alex Atkins, and more.

The hosts of the NCAA Regionals were announced Sunday — FSU failed to make the cut after losing five of its last six games but should be a shoo-in for the tournament at-large.

Here are the hosts and locations:

  • Auburn, Alabama – Auburn
  • Austin, Texas – Texas
  • Blacksburg, Virginia – Virginia Tech
  • Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina
  • College Park, Maryland – Maryland
  • College Station, Texas – Texas A&M
  • Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (FL)
  • Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State
  • Gainesville, Florida – Florida
  • Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina
  • Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi
  • Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee
  • Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville
  • Stanford, California – Stanford
  • Statesboro, Georgia – Georgia Southern
  • Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma

D1Baseball projects FSU to be the No. 3 seed in the Statesboro Regional, while Baseball America has the Seminoles heading down to Hogtown to face off against the Lizards.

Florida State men’s golf team season ended on Sunday, with the Seminoles finishing at No. 21, having needed to finish in the top 15 to advance.

That’s not the end of all golf action this year though — Daniel Bradbury and Cole Anderson have qualified for Monday’s individual national championship, which includes the Top 9 golfers from non-advancing teams. Bradbury tees off at 3:12 PM, while Anderson tees off at 3:23 PM ET.

Florida State golfers Amelia Williamson (Second-Team) and Charlotte Heath (Honorable Mention) were named All-Americans for the 2022 season as selected by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

A lot of track and field action — here are the basics, via FSU Sports Info:

Amani Heaven, Edidiong Odiong, and the women’s 4x100m relay each punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships on the final day of competition of the NCAA East Preliminary — on Saturday, in the 4x400m relay, Sean Watkins Jr., Willis, James Rivera, and DaeQwan Butler combined to run 3:05.33 to finish third in their heat and secure an automatic spot into the NCAA Outdoor Championship. Adriaan Wildschutt (13:39.33) finished fifth overall, and Ahmed Muhumed (13:44.42) finished 12th to become the first pair in school history to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 5000m run.

In the triple jump, Jeremiah Davis and Jacore Irving solidified their spots at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Davis jumped 15.99m while Irving posted a season-best mark of 15.84m.

In the 100m dash, Banks and Martin ran 10.17 and 10.18, respectively to move on to the semifinals in Eugene in the event. Trey Cunningham reclaimed the fastest 110m hurdle time in the world with a new personal best of 13.07. Taylor Banks, Amir Willis, Don’dre Swint, and Jo’Vaughn Martin combined to run 38.51 in the 4x100m relay. Kelechi Nwanaga and Sara Zabarino will return to Eugene in the javelin after they each posted a top-five finish in the event.

