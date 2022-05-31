Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #15

The Transfer Portal has absolutely exploded, so Tomahawk Nation is making the ongoing Transfer Portal threads similar to what we do with the recruiting threads. We’ll update the body of this article as we confirm targets the Florida State Seminoles are pursuing (the ones we can share, at least). You can read the 14th thread right here.

For more on the strategy behind transfer portal recruiting, check this article out.

Transfer Portal Signees/Commitments:

OT Bless Harris (Lamar/UCF Knights) committed 11/14

OC Kayden Lyles (Wisconsin Badgers) committed 12/16

WR Mycah Pittman (Oregon Ducks) committed 12/19

WR Johnny Wilson (Arizona State Sun Devils) committed 12/23

CB Greedy Vance (Louisville Cardinals) committed 12/28

WR Deuce Spann (Illinois Fighting Illini) committed 1/1/22

LB Tatum Bethune (UCF) committed 1/4/22

DE Jared Verse (Albany) committed 1/7/22

WR Winston Wright, Jr. (West Virginia Mountaineers) committed 1/9/22

RB Trey Benson (Oregon Ducks) committed 1/18/22

OL D’Mitri Emmanuel (Charlotte) committed 5/23/22

Transfer Portal Name(s) to Watch:

OL Jazston Turnetine (South Carolina Gamecocks)

DB Daymon David (Oregon)

Florida State Players in the Portal

DB Brandon Moore

DE Josh Griffis (Jackson State)

DB Carlos Becker (Alabama A&M)

OG Dontae Lucas (South Alabama)

RB Deonte Sheffield (West Florida)

WR Bryan Robinson (Marshall Thundering Herd)

QB Chubba Purdy (Nebraska Cornhuskers)

OT Jalen Goss (FAMU)

OG Ira Henry (Memphis Tigers)

TE Carter Boatwright (FAU)

LB Jaleel McRae (FAU)

LB Jayion McCluster

DT Tru Thompson (Jackson State)

DE Marcus Cushnie (UMASS)

K Parker Grothaus (West Virginia)

LB Jordan Eubanks (UNLV Rebels)

DB Jarvis Brownlee (Louisville)

RB Corey Wren (TCU)

DB Hunter Washington (Mississippi State Bulldogs)

WR Jordan Young

TE Koby Gross (FAMU)

LB Jadarius Green-McKnight (Marshall)

DE Quashon Fuller (Maryland Terrapins)

