Welcome to the third edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! It’s still early in the process, but FSU’s 2023 class has six commitments and ranks 21st nationally (2nd in the ACC behind the Louisville Cardinals). While it’s been slow in the previous months, the Seminoles are expected to have a busy June with official visitors expected in each week of the month.

Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.

Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a podcast channel called Everything Noles, which includes our rebranded recruiting podcast, The Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars. Check out our first episode right here and check back in this article as we’ll list links to each podcast we record, for your convenience.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2023 football commits

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Chris Parson (TN)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

TIGHT END: 3 star Randy Pittman (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

#Tribe23 Florida State of Recruiting series

(3/29/22): Quarterbacks

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:

(3/3/22): Previewing FSU’s first 2023 Elite Junior Day