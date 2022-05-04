 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Latest in FSU athletics

Softball, baseball, football, recruiting and more

By Perry Kostidakis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 05 Notre Dame at Florida State Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recruiting

2023 three-star linebacker Blake Nichelson was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football yesterday — the California prospect also holds offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Washington State, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Nebraska, USC, Utah, Washington.

Football

Freshman offensive lineman Qae’shon Sapp is officially on his way to Tallahassee:

Despite not being drafted, former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin is still set to get paid after signing with the New York Giants:

Basketball

Baseball

Florida State baseball struggled in all phases in a midweek loss to the Stetson Hatters — our recap covers all the bases.

Softball

Florida State softball is back in action today vs. No. 11 Florida — FSU is looking to secure the season series win after taking home a victory in a thrilling matchup last month.

Soccer

New FSU head coach Brian Pensky spoke yesterday about the task ahead of him — maintaining the Seminoles as a national powerhouse.

All Sports

Women’s golf head coach Amy Bond has been named to the Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Watch List — she has the Seminoles playing host to the NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship from May 9-11. Last year, the Seminoles won the first regional championship in school history and have finished in the top three in each of the last five regional championships.

FSU tennis athlete Loris Pourroy, the 52nd-ranked singles player in the country, will compete in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championship beginning on May 23.

Seminoles track and field athlete Adriaan Wildschutt picked up his first ACC Men’s Track Performer of the Week honor of the outdoor season after he broke the ACC record and the school record in the 10,000m run late Friday night at the Payton Jordan Invitational in Stanford, Calif. Wildschutt’s time of 27:38.54 is the fastest time in the NCAA this season and puts him No. 12 on the NCAA all-time list.

Florida State senior tennis player Petra Hule has been selected as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA singles championship — in addition, Hule and sophomore Anna Arkadianou have been chosen to play in the doubles championship of the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship. Hule’s No. 3 seed is the highest in school history in the NCAA Singles Championship.

