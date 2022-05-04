Noles News: Latest in FSU athletics

Recruiting

2023 three-star linebacker Blake Nichelson was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football yesterday — the California prospect also holds offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Washington State, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Nebraska, USC, Utah, Washington.

Georgia OL Coach Stacy Searels and FSU Offensive Coordinator Coach Alex Atkins attended the entire Trinity practice today. Good things happening at TC!! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/chEQW8x9xM — John Brantley (@CoachBrantleyTC) May 3, 2022

For all things recruiting head on over to our transfer portal thread and our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Football

Freshman offensive lineman Qae’shon Sapp is officially on his way to Tallahassee:

But NOLE FAM WE ARE IN BABYYY ! Had some happy tears first in my family to go to a 4 year college made history and broke the curse !! @CoachAAtkins (had to fix it sorry on the repost) #GONOLES #CLIMB pic.twitter.com/udvqRJWslu — TALENTED™️(55)⚔️ (@QaeshonSapp) May 4, 2022

Despite not being drafted, former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin is still set to get paid after signing with the New York Giants:

Two sizable guarantees for #Giants UDFAs:



Florida State RB Jashaun Corbin: $10k signing bonus, $100k base guarantee, $110k total guarantee



MIchigan DL Christopher Hinton: $15k signing bonus, $100k base guarantee, $115k total guarantee — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 3, 2022

My man @CoachYACJohnson coached some BALLERS in NOLA https://t.co/u3Z0qpIMh7 — Gabriel Fertitta (@Fertitta_Gabe) May 3, 2022

Who was in attendance for this? How does it make you feel that I was two years old?

I appreciate you drawing the distinction and believe that the conceptual divide you’ve mentioned will be an important step towards a sustainable #NIL future.



I’ll see you at the 2022 Beard of the Year awards banquet! #NoleFam #Noles https://t.co/vzzwgxmigs — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) May 3, 2022

Largest yards/play differential improvement, 2020-2021*

1 Baylor +2.24

2 Utah St +2.03

3 WKU +2.0

4 Cuse +1.91

5 Minn +1.81

6 UTEP +1.72

7 Tenn +1.64

8 LSU +1.63

9 FSU +1.52

10 Wisc +1.52

11 UGA +1.42

*min 5 2020 games played — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 3, 2022

Sharing part of the process behind this year’s #NFLDraft content below - pic.twitter.com/MgS5D6nFhR — Zach Hamman (@ZachHamman) May 4, 2022

Basketball

est votre MVP du mois d’avril pic.twitter.com/DqB5bx00UH — AS Monaco Basket (@ASMonaco_Basket) May 3, 2022

Baseball

Florida State baseball struggled in all phases in a midweek loss to the Stetson Hatters — our recap covers all the bases.

Softball

Florida State softball is back in action today vs. No. 11 Florida — FSU is looking to secure the season series win after taking home a victory in a thrilling matchup last month.

Week 12 @FSU_Softball rankings

D1Softball: #3

Softball America: #3

ESPN/USA: #3

Extra Inning: #3

Coaches Poll: #3 — gwyn:) (@okaygwyn) May 3, 2022

#NCAASoftball Plays of the Week



5️⃣ | @wsusoftball My goodness, McKell

4️⃣ | @FordhamSoftball Triple play

3️⃣ | @GopherSoftball Call her Strelow-M-G

2️⃣ | @FSU_Softball Fired up in the hot corner

1️⃣ | @GatorsSB Elite focus and tracking for the thievery pic.twitter.com/hgzOflecnc — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 3, 2022

Soccer

New FSU head coach Brian Pensky spoke yesterday about the task ahead of him — maintaining the Seminoles as a national powerhouse.

All Sports

Women’s golf head coach Amy Bond has been named to the Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Watch List — she has the Seminoles playing host to the NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship from May 9-11. Last year, the Seminoles won the first regional championship in school history and have finished in the top three in each of the last five regional championships.

FSU tennis athlete Loris Pourroy, the 52nd-ranked singles player in the country, will compete in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championship beginning on May 23.

The glow up @BKoepka turns 32 today — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 3, 2022

Seminoles track and field athlete Adriaan Wildschutt picked up his first ACC Men’s Track Performer of the Week honor of the outdoor season after he broke the ACC record and the school record in the 10,000m run late Friday night at the Payton Jordan Invitational in Stanford, Calif. Wildschutt’s time of 27:38.54 is the fastest time in the NCAA this season and puts him No. 12 on the NCAA all-time list.

Florida State senior tennis player Petra Hule has been selected as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA singles championship — in addition, Hule and sophomore Anna Arkadianou have been chosen to play in the doubles championship of the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship. Hule’s No. 3 seed is the highest in school history in the NCAA Singles Championship.