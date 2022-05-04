Late Wednesday morning, Ja’Keem Jackson was offered by Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Jackson is a 6’1 180 pound cornerback from Kissimmee, FL.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Osceola High School and has an 88 rating (high 3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List (247 has him as a 4-star). The sites consider him the 494th best player in his class (53rd best CB and 86th best player in Florida).

Yesterday, Jackson was offered by the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, and earlier today the Auburn Tigers followed suit. He also holds offers from the Boston College Eagles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa State Cyclones, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan State Spartans, Missouri Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Syracuse Orange, Tennessee Volunteers, and UCF Knights, among others.

Jackson, who played some wide receiver for the Kowboys last season, also runs track and clocked a 10.9 100 meter dash last month.

