Late Wednesday afternoon, Roderick Robinson II was offered by Tony Tokarz and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Robinson II is a 6’1 230 pound running back from San Diego, CA.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Lincoln High School and has an 88 rating (high 3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List (247 has him as a 4-star). The sites consider him the 412th best player in his class (28th best RB and 25th best player in California).

Robinson II already holds offers from the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Auburn Tigers, California Golden Bears, Colorado Buffaloes, Duke Blue Devils, Miami Hurricanes, Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Stanford Cardinal, Syracuse Orange, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, Utah Utes, and Washington State Cougars, among others.

At last check, he planned to commit in August, so it’s imperative for the FSU staff to convince him to visit this summer.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.