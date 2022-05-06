Football:

It’s quite early but FSU is a 3.5 point underdog to LSU.

Ex Florida QB Emory Jones is transferring to Arizona State.

Will Trey Benson be FSU’s best offensive player?

RB Trey Benson will be an impact player: The Oregon transfer tallied 77 yards on seven carries in Florida State’s Garnet & Gold game and looked capable of being an impact player in 2022. Once considered a four-star prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports, Benson redshirted at Oregon as freshman and played sparingly last season. With Jashaun Corbin departed after leading the Seminoles in rushing last season, Benson could become one of the ACC’s top transfers in the season ahead. This is the definition of a spring overreaction, but Benson provides Seminoles’ fans with something to be excited about.

TJ Davis’ football career is over; he’s been medically disqualified.

Other Sports:

You can’t spell clutch without FSU Softball; I mean you can but you shouldn’t:

FSU has the clutch factor, especially in big games on national TV.



Recruiting:

2023 California RB Roderick Robinson has been offered by FSU.

There’s four names in the portal right now that FSU fans should keep an eye on.

Alumni:

Episode 8 of the The Climb featuring Jermaine Johnson‘s path to the NFL Draft and Jameis Winston‘s path to his degree is live now: