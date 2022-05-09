FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles finished the weekend hot and wrapped up Mother’s Day by not only bringing flowers to their loved ones but also bringing a series of wins home with their teams. Women’s tennis had a season-ender in the NCAA Tournament against rival Gators, volleyball fell to USC, and men’s tennis took down Georgia.

Football/Recruiting

Newly drafted first-rounder and former FSU defensive end reflected on his first few days at camp and spoke about what he plans to bring to the table for the New York Jets:

.@ii_jermaine reflects on his first few days at 1JD. pic.twitter.com/HUmsk5JHTl — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 7, 2022

The vacancy that Johnson left will be a hard one to fill after losing the type of All-American production he brought to the defensive line. Spring standout and Albany transfer Jared Verse looks to bridge that gap this upcoming season and Tomahawk Nation’s own coach Adam Brown and Kevin Little broke down what he brings to the table on Saturday in this series:

The transfer portal still remains a wild west of sorts and the NCAA is threatening to crack down on tampering while also trying to regulate where and from whom these lucrative deals come from. They hope to have a decision today.

An NIL subcommittee is hoping to see its new guidelines approved by the NCAA's Division I Board of Directors on Monday.



What does that mean?



Val Ackerman to @TheAthletic: “This is an effort to clarify that a collective run by a donor falls within the meaning of a booster.” — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 8, 2022

Look forward to some new coverage throughout the month of June as we break down video of recruit visits, technique, and status during head coach Mike Norvell’s annual recruiting camps before heading into the fall.

Baseball

After an upsetting loss in the first game of the series against Boston College, The Seminoles bounced back taking the next two in fashion at Chestnut, Hill. A 10-4 victory saw Brett Roberts and Alex Toral pick up six RBIs combined on Saturday.

On Sunday, Bryce Hubbart was the name of the game striking out 17 straight eagles in their 8-1 offensive showcase. The Noles will face Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Softball

For the first time in history, a softball Seminole slammed three home runs in a single game this past weekend setting a program record. Sydney Sherrill rattled off her third on Sunday to help seal the three-game series against the NC State Wolfpack (8-2.) Earning the number three seed, they are headed to Pittsburgh to face off against Virginia in the ACC Tournament.

The bracket is set!



We start play in the ACC Tournament on Thursday at 7:30 PM against Virginia! #OneTribe https://t.co/266Zhpe4Og — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 8, 2022

Other sports

Beach Volleyball fell in the National Championship to No. 1 USC 3-1. Men’s tennis took down Georiga (4-3) and will be moving on to round 16 for the first time ever in school history. Women’s tennis ended their season, falling to the Florida Gators 4-1 in the NCAA second round.

