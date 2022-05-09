Early Monday afternoon, Zina Umeozulu was offered by area recruiter Chris Thomsen and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Umeozulu is a 6’4 210 pound EDGE from Allen, TX.

The Class of 2024 prospect attends Allen High School and has a 99 rating (5-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 24th best player in his class (2nd best EDGE and 3rd best player in Texas).

Umeozulu already holds offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Baylor Bears, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Ole Miss Rebels, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and USC Trojans, among others.

Umeozulu’s older brother, Neto, was a Texas signee in the Class of 2022.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.