Noles News: FSU QB commit earns Elite 11 invite

2023 four-star Florida State Seminoles football quarterback commit Chris Parson was offered an Elite 11 Finals invite on Tuesday — the Tennessee product had an impressive performance in the Nashville Regional, finishing tied for first:
The motive is still the same. See y’all in LA ✌ pic.twitter.com/DxqSsN6Jhm— (@C_Parson2) May 31, 2022
It’s always nice to see FAMU and FSU overlap:
HAD A GREAT TIME IN TALLAHASSEE TODAY pic.twitter.com/T1XhS9y0YL— Waltclaire Flynn Jr. (@Waltclaire1) May 31, 2022
I’ll be at Florida State June 10-12th for my Official Visit!!! #goeseminoles pic.twitter.com/UGLDkmVYRd— Luke Burgess (@lsburgess098) May 30, 2022
The process- #tribe23 pic.twitter.com/EWfz3HYSsy— Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) May 31, 2022
June 4th @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller @Coach_MWoodson pic.twitter.com/90aZB1YGLZ— DJ (@DJPICKETT5) May 31, 2022
THIS SUNDAY!!!— RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) May 31, 2022
THE MEGA CAMP
at #FSU!!!!!!!! https://t.co/IwtIKf15rZ
Congratulations to the FSUS Class of 2022! I had the honor of serving as the commencement speaker for their graduation this past weekend and was in awe at how accomplished these young men and women are. I can’t wait to see the great things they will do in the future! pic.twitter.com/LQBbcBcM62— Charlie Ward (@RealCharlieWard) May 31, 2022
Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell shared what he learned from Rams’ HC Sean McVay and his plans for Dalvin Cook:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2022
https://t.co/3xcivTbAOj pic.twitter.com/0spnXYVqa6
John Butler has until tonight to decide if he’s going to keep his name in the NBA Draft — he’s been pegged as a late-second round draft pick, though did have an impressive combine performance.
@MCleveland35 received his ACC 6th Man of the Year award today!#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/1w1GV9S7TU— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) June 1, 2022
Just two days out from FSU baseball’s postseason journey begins — here’s a look at the teams in the Auburn Regional:
AUBURN REGIONAL— parker (@statsowar) June 1, 2022
Projected Winner: Auburn (49.0%) pic.twitter.com/04l8g3DSy8
Best opening pitching matchup in Regionals?— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) June 1, 2022
Four of our seven staff members have eyes on Max Rajcic vs @messick_parker in the Auburn Regional
Roundtable: https://t.co/5XGYEDsE0P pic.twitter.com/a8OLH88Oc5
4️⃣4️⃣ straight @NCAABaseball postseason appearances for the #Noles ⚾️— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) May 31, 2022
That ties for the longest postseason appearance streak ever #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/9qv7SRNbNx
COACHING NEWS: @ClemsonBaseball has parted ways with Monte Lee after seven seasons with the program, the school announced. Lee guided #Clemson to a 35-23 record this season, but missed the NCAA tournament. #ACC— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 31, 2022
Freshman Michaela Edenfield from @FSU_Softball has been named to Extra Innings All Freshman team https://t.co/2bgOAU7mlW— gwyn (@okaygwyn) May 31, 2022
The Noles are coming— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) May 31, 2022
The men have 12 entries at next week's NCAA Outdoor Championships, tied for the third-most in the country #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/jTP399xSsg
