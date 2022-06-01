 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noles News: FSU QB commit earns Elite 11 invite

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
/ new
Chris Parson/Twitter

Recruiting

2023 four-star Florida State Seminoles football quarterback commit Chris Parson was offered an Elite 11 Finals invite on Tuesday — the Tennessee product had an impressive performance in the Nashville Regional, finishing tied for first:

It’s always nice to see FAMU and FSU overlap:

For all things recruiting head on over to our transfer portal thread and our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Football

Basketball

John Butler has until tonight to decide if he’s going to keep his name in the NBA Draft — he’s been pegged as a late-second round draft pick, though did have an impressive combine performance.

Baseball

Just two days out from FSU baseball’s postseason journey begins — here’s a look at the teams in the Auburn Regional:

Softball

All Sports

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...