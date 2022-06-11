Seminoles land JUCO commitment for 2023 class

The Florida State Seminoles football team picked up a commitment today from Jaden Jones. The JUCO defensive lineman took to twitter to make the big announcement:

Jones projects to be a defensive end for the Seminoles. Rated a 3-star in high school, he started his college career at Hutchinson Community College in Montgomery, Alabama. In February of this year, he tweeted out that he was 6’6, 240 and looking to get closer to 265 by the time the season started. He has an excellent frame that will allow him to add on additional weight. Currently, Jones is unranked in the composite as the JUCO rankings have not been updated.

Tomahawk Nation’s Max Escarpio caught up with Jones in May after his unofficial visit to Florida State. Jones gave his thoughts on the Seminoles: “I think of a family, I think of it as a cultural dimension in not only football but in the city of Tallahassee... The people there do not have a pro team so they cherish FSU as their pro team and they love the players and people.” Additionally, the JUCO prospect spoke to the appeal of FSU: “To me just seeing Jermaine Johnson coming out of JUCO, I see myself doing that same thing and I can relate to that. FSU has a good eye on defensive line and they produce defensive linemen so that intrigued me.”

Jones is FSU’s seventh commitment for the 2023 cycle and second defensive end, joining Lamont Green Jr.

Related FSU adds legacy to 2023 class

For the latest news on all things recruiting, check out Tomahawk Nation’s official recruiting thread.