FSU secures commitment from 2023 Mississippi athlete

Florida State Seminoles football has added a new name to its 2023 recruiting class.

Quindarrius Jones, a 6-foot-2 187-pound athlete hailing from Meridian, Mississippi, put up an impressive performance last week at Florida State’s Elite Camp.

Jones has played multiple positions during his career at Meridian High School, earning second-team All-Area defensive honors while taking reps at defensive back and linebacker in addition to racking up multi-touchdown seasons in each of his three years at the school.

Jones reports no offers from other universities and is currently unranked as a prospect — though that by no means is reflective of his talent. From an early glance at his film, he appears to be a talented hand catcher, playing physically and with a penchant for high-pointing the ball. He appears to be a bit more raw defensively, but still showcases good hips and ball skills in the film he has available.

There’s none wrong with the choice god and I made today I want y’all to know that I am commiting to FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY IM A OFFICIAL NOLE ❤️ ❤️ @Coach_MWoodson @Coach_Norvell @dyray22 @RyanBartow @CNee247 @CoachAdamFuller pic.twitter.com/gvw4ZUdj8p — Quindarriusjones (@Quindarriusjon1) June 11, 2022

Jones, along with JUCO lineman Jaden Jones who also committed today, joins a 2023 recruiting class that currently ranks No. 26 in the country.

For all things recruiting head on over to our transfer portal thread and our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2023 football commits

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Chris Parson (TN)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

TIGHT END: 3 star Randy Pittman (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)