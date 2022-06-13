The Florida State Seminoles officially welcomed another talented 2022 signee into the program, as versatile lineman Antavious “Tae” Woody has arrived on campus and officially been added to FSU’s roster. There had been some concern surrounding whether the blue-chip prospect would be eligible to enroll at FSU, but those concerns were alleviated today.

Woody was a key Tribe ‘22 signee, playing both offensive tackle and defensive end for the Lafayette (AL) High School Bulldogs. Heralded for his athleticism and potential to play anywhere along the offensive line, or even at defensive tackle, Woody showed out along the camp circuit and during his final season in high school. He committed to the Seminoles nearly a year ago. In addition to academic resources, FSU will look to integrate him into the strength and conditioning program right away.

“We are excited about the addition of Antavious Woody,” Norvell said. “He is an elite athlete with tremendous versatility. Antavious worked extremely hard, both on and off the field, to put himself in this position, and we are glad to have him as part of the Nole Family.”

The coaching staff is obviously elated to have Woody join the football program and will now figure out the best positional fit for the talented lineman.

His bio, via FSU Sports Info:

Antavious Woody | Fr. | OL | 6-3 | 300 | Welch, Ala. | LaFayette High School