Noles News: Football commitments, member memories, and national champions

FLORIDA STATE — A new national champion was crowned over the weekend when FSU’s Trey Cunningham ran the 110m hurdle to secure the second-fastest time in NCAA history. Tomahawk Nation’s crew broke down what needs to happen with men’s basketball this off-season, a couple of commitments to the football and women’s basketball teams, and a baseball coaching search now officially on, all of which made for an interesting weekend in Seminole athletics.

Football, Recruiting

A few additions to the commitment list appeared over the weekend along with an updated roster for the Noles.

JUCO transfer and former three-star recruit out of Montgomery, AL Jaden Jones made his commitment official on Saturday.

From Tim Scribble:

Jones projects to be a defensive end for the Seminoles. Rated a 3-star in high school, he started his college career at Hutchinson Community College in Montgomery, Alabama. In February of this year, he tweeted out that he was 6’6, 240 and looking to get closer to 265 by the time the season starts. He has an excellent frame that will allow him to add on additional weight. Currently, Jones is unranked in the composite as the JUCO rankings have not been updated.

Related Seminoles land JUCO commitment for 2023 class

Adding compliments to the class, athlete Quindarrius Jones also committed after a head-turning performance at FSU’s Elite Camp earlier last week. Playing mostly defensive back, he was one of the standouts in coverage during the 1 vs 1 drills.

Related FSU secures commitment from 2023 Mississippi athlete

For the ultimate coverage of football recruiting make sure to jump in the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #3 and Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #15 to talk with our experts. Recently, NoleThruandThru sat down with Frank for a chat:

Basketball

There are a few big questions being asked about the Nole men’s basketball team revolving around what should and shouldn't be done. Matt Minnick and Tim Scribble gave some of their insight on the new faces and strategies for next season.

Women’s basketball signed top-100 player Brianna “Snoop” Turnage over the weekend. If she is anything like the last “Snoop” on an FSU roster then that national letter of intent will be an important one.

Baseball

In an abrupt move following the conclusion of the 2022 season, FSU decided to part ways with baseball head coach Mike Martin Jr. So what direction do the Seminoles go in terms of a new head coach? Who do they hire? A look into answers to these questions has been covered by Scribble in a very interesting piece that aims to sight-in the scopes in the right direction.

All Sports

Track and field star Trey Cunningham wrote his name in the history books by running the second-fastest 110M hurdle in NCAA history.

Speaking of record books, javelin expert Sara Zabarino earned First-Team All-America Honors on Thursday night.

From Seminoles.com:

Zabarino shined under the bright lights of Hayward Field Thursday night. Zabarino threw 55.61m on her third throw of the day to finish fifth. Zabarino now holds the top two marks in school history as she broke the school record at the ACC Outdoor Championships with a mark of 55.66m. This is the first time Zabarino has earned First-Team All-America honors after she earned honorable mention last season in the event. Kelechi Nwanaga earned All-America status as well, as she finished 11th with a mark of 53.37m

Also from Seminoles.com, here’s a rundown of some of the other action:

Edidiong Odiong and the 4x100m relay of Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour and Ashley Seymour each posted podium finishes on the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. The new ACC and school record holders finished fifth in the finals of the 4x100m relay with a time of 43.18. This is the fourth-straight year that the Noles have earned First-Team All-America status in the event. Jo’Vaughn Martin earned First-Team All-America honors for the second time in as many years in the 100m dash. He finished fourth on Friday night with a time of 10.09 Jeremiah Davis earned his second podium finish of the week with a solid performance in the triple jump. Davis jumped 16.13m to finish seventh in the event. Ahmed Muhumed and Adriaan Wildschutt each earned Second-Team All-America honors in the 5000m run. Muhumed finished 14th with a time of 13:36.40 while Wildschutt finished 16th with a time of 13:37.60 Overall, the women ended the meet with 10 points and 24th in the team standings. The women tabbed six first or second team All-America performances while the men had nine first and second team All-America performances.

Continuing his series, Frank chats up Oldschoolnole76 who was generous enough to share one of his memories about being a Seminole. If you have a story you would like featured don't hesitate to contact Frank for a potential article.