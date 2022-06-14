Following a couple of weekend commitments for #Tribe23, Mike Norvell and his coaching staff received good news for #Tribe22 today when defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase decided to spend his college career in Tallahassee picking the Florida State Seminoles over the Arkansas Razorbacks:

I want to thank everyone for this moment and everyone that has supported me throughout this whole process. I want to specifically thank @FBConcordiaPrep @TrenchCombat and especially @CollegiateMb for everything they have done for me. #GoNoles #NoleFamily #signed @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/W7dNC3A0t4 — Ayobami tifase (@Ayotifase50) June 14, 2022

Tifase, a physical specimen at 6’4 300 pounds, played his high school football at Concordia Prep in Maryland. He chose to play for Florida over offers from the Razorbacks and Virginia Tech Hokies, both of whom received visits the past two weeks. Tifase also held offers from the Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, and Missouri Tigers. He is now considered a 3-star in the 247 Sports Composite List (last week, he was only ranked by 247).

Tifase had strong official visits to Fayetteville and Tallahassee, and wasn’t shy about sharing some photos from his time at FSU:

Great experience and knowledge here at Florida state university ✊ pleasure and a blessing to meet the staff! @odellhaggins @Coach_Norvell @FSUCoachJP @RyanBartow pic.twitter.com/MxU0W2FQ94 — Ayobami tifase (@Ayotifase50) June 11, 2022

Tifase is not expected to contribute during the 2022 season as he gets his academics in order and starts his tutelage under Coach Storms in the strength and conditioning program. This will allow him to transition into college life and build strong habits moving forward. He’s expected to enroll in classes this week.

From WholeHogSports:

”I’m leaning toward coming in this year (to) definitely start as soon as possible, because if I were to go another year where I’m at, it wouldn’t really benefit me that much,” Tifase said of attending college. He would sit out a season before being eligible to play should he decide to enroll in college this summer. ”I’d redshirt then I’d be eligible as soon as spring starts,” Tifase said.

Following his planned redshirt season, Tifase hopes to immediately earn snaps in the rotation. His impressive build will aid him in that quest and he’ll still be able to practice with the team throughout 2022, accumulating valuable reps without any pressure of having to progress quickly.

In Tifase, FSU may have uncovered another gem that Mike Norvell and his staff have become well-known for finding. Time will tell if Free Scouting University has struck again but for now, we welcome the big man into the fold.

