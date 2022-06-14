Sunday evening, Quinton Martin was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Martin is a 6’2 180 pound athlete from Belle Vernon, PA.

The Class of 2024 prospect attends Belle Vernon High School and has a 99 rating (5-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 8th best player in his class (3rd best ATH and best player in Pennsylvania).

Martin already holds offers from the Boston College Eagles, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Maryland Terrapins, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Syracuse Orange, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Virginia Tech Hokies, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Wisconsin Badgers, among others.

Tomahawk Nation spoke to Martin shortly after the offer, and he mentioned how he’d been looking forward to a Florida State offer and considered it a blessing.

He conceded he didn’t know much about FSU’s football history, but he considers the current coaching staff very good, and he’d love to get to know them better.

As for visiting Tallahassee, Martin said he doesn’t have any concrete dates, but he definitely plans to make it to campus.

