Noles News: Seminoles add to 2022 recruiting class

Florida State Seminoles football got a boost to its 2022 class, securing a commitment from high school prospect Ayobami Tifase, a 6-foot-4 300 pound defensive lineman. Tifase is reclassifying from 2023 and enrolling early, taking an academic redshirt year. He chose to play for Florida State over offers from the Razorbacks and Virginia Tech Hokies, both of whom received visits the past two weeks. Tifase also held offers from the Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, and Missouri Tigers.

Quinton Martin, a 6’2 180 pound athlete from Belle Vernon, PA, was offered by Florida State:

Florida State track and field and cross country programs each posted top 15 finishes in the USTFCCCA’s Program of the Year standings. The men finished sixth while the women finished 11th. The men posted their best finish since the 2018-19 season when they also finished sixth in the standings.

“I’m extremely proud of how high our program places in this prestigious award. Many programs have pockets of excellence, but very few are competitive in cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field. Our goal every year is to be one of the ten best all-around programs in the country,” Head Coach Bob Braman said.

The USTFCCCA Program of the Year award recognizes the top programs across the cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field seasons based of a team’s finish at the NCAA Championships. On the men’s side, the Noles were the top ACC team in the standings, as the Noles finished 20th at the NCAA Cross Country Championships, 14th at the NCAA Indoor Championships and fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

On the women’s side, they finished 19th at the NCAA Cross Country Championships, 33rd at the NCAA Indoor Championships and 25th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Florida State swimming and diving athlete Izaak Bastian was named to the 2021-22 Academic All-America Men’s At-Large Second Team on Tuesday. Bastian was selected after earning an All-District nod last month.