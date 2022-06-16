It’s been a busy last week for Florida State Seminoles football on the recruiting trail.

Not only did FSU snag a pair of 2023 commitments in high school prospect Quindarrius Jones and JUCO defensive end Jaden Jones, they added some strength to the 2022 class by adding Ayobami Tifase, a 6-foot-4 300 pound defensive lineman who reclassified from 2023.

Following his planned redshirt season, Tifase hopes to immediately earn snaps in the rotation. His impressive build will aid him in that quest and he’ll still be able to practice with the team throughout 2022, accumulating valuable reps without any pressure of having to progress quickly. In Tifase, FSU may have uncovered another gem that Mike Norvell and his staff have become well-known for finding. Time will tell if Free Scouting University has struck again but for now, we welcome the big man into the fold. Quindarrius has played multiple positions during his career at Meridian High School, earning second-team All-Area defensive honors while taking reps at defensive back and linebacker in addition to racking up multi-touchdown seasons in each of his three years at the school. Quindarrius reports no offers from other universities and is currently unranked as a prospect — though that by no means is reflective of his talent. From an early glance at his film, he appears to be a talented hand catcher, playing physically and with a penchant for high-pointing the ball. He appears to be a bit more raw defensively, but still showcases good hips and ball skills in the film he has available. Jaden projects to be a defensive end for the Seminoles. Rated a 3-star in high school, he started his college career at Hutchinson Community College in Montgomery, Alabama. In February of this year, he tweeted out that he was 6’6, 240 and looking to get closer to 265 by the time the season started. He has an excellent frame that will allow him to add on additional weight. Currently, Jaden is unranked in the composite as the JUCO rankings have not been updated. Tomahawk Nation’s Max Escarpio caught up with Jaden in May after his unofficial visit to Florida State. Jones gave his thoughts on the Seminoles: “I think of a family, I think of it as a cultural dimension in not only football but in the city of Tallahassee... The people there do not have a pro team so they cherish FSU as their pro team and they love the players and people.” Additionally, the JUCO prospect spoke to the appeal of FSU: “To me just seeing Jermaine Johnson coming out of JUCO, I see myself doing that same thing and I can relate to that. FSU has a good eye on defensive line and they produce defensive linemen so that intrigued me.”

Additionally, 2022 offensive lineman Antavious “Tae” Woody has arrived on campus and officially been added to FSU’s roster after concerns he wouldn’t academically qualify:

Woody was a key Tribe ‘22 signee, playing both offensive tackle and defensive end for the Lafayette (AL) High School Bulldogs. Heralded for his athleticism and potential to play anywhere along the offensive line, or even at defensive tackle, Woody showed out along the camp circuit and during his final season in high school. He committed to the Seminoles nearly a year ago. In addition to academic resources, FSU will look to integrate him into the strength and conditioning program right away. “We are excited about the addition of Antavious Woody,” Norvell said. “He is an elite athlete with tremendous versatility. Antavious worked extremely hard, both on and off the field, to put himself in this position, and we are glad to have him as part of the Nole Family.”

