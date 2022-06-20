Noles News: Recruiting visits, football camps and NBA history made

Happy belated Father’s Day from Tomahawk Nation and to honor all the ‘Nole dads, here is a dad joke:

What’s Forrest Gump’s WiFi password?

“1forrest1”

Speaking of father figures, Frank surprisingly came back after going out for a pack of cigarettes and some Arby’s.

Wrapping up the weekend for Seminole Nation, now that that cringe is over, there were some commitments, visits in football, and track and field star Trey Cunningham is still earning top-notch awards. Devin Vassell made history and the crew tackled some interesting topics surrounding the program. Let's dive in.

Football/Recruiting

Brother of former FSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Jonah Winston made it to one of head coach Mike Norvell’s individual camps on Saturday.

Class of 2023 Kohl’s 5-star and local long snapper Peyton Naylor committed to Florida State on Sunday.

4-star defensive line commit Keith Sampson stopped by FSU on Saturday. Sampson is a basketball and track and field competitor as well.

In the upcoming weeks, we will continue breaking down the 2022 schedule along with position previews and player profiles. Check out the latest Schedule Preview: Boston College.

And, if you want to meet the beat, Frank has been doing interviews and next up was recruiting expert Tim Scribble. He talks about why he became a guru in recruiting and what made him an FSU fan in Up Close with Tomahawk: Meet the real Tim Scribble.

If you are looking for information on EA’s upcoming NCAA 20(23?) football game and how it affects FSU check out EA Sports College Football targeting 2023 release date.

Basketball

From Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Track & Field, Softball, Golf, and other Noles sports news:

Basketball To Play In ESPN Events Invitational At Disney Florida State will play in one of the most competitive early-season college basketball tournaments of the 2022 season as the Seminoles return to the ESPN Events Invitational at the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, November 24-27. The Seminoles are joined in the event by Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Siena, and Stanford in the eight-team event.

Former FSU baller and first-round draft pick Devin Vassell made history with the San Antonio Spurs making the most three-pointers for a rookie in two seasons with 137.

Dev made history in his first two seasons with the Silver & Black #PorVida pic.twitter.com/k9gVux3j4b — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 18, 2022

FSU Hoops podcast: the roster is set! and we’re here to talk about it. Join Matt, Michael, and Max who sat down to talk hoops.

In the past five drafts, FSU ranks 3rd in schools with the most lottery picks with four (behind Duke and Kentucky tied at 7.)

Baseball

What’s the asking price for head coach Link Jarrett? The two million dollar baseball question and all the buzz surrounding it gets broken down by RaysnNoles. Will Link return to his alma mater?

How do you find Will Smith in the snow?

Follow the fresh prints.

I’m done. I swear.

Other Sports

Meet the Softball Super Seniors in an extensive breakdown of the veteran players on FSU’s roster:

Paired with Trey Cunningham’s achievement, track and field and cross country both posted top 15 finishes:

The Florida State track and field and cross country programs each posted top 15 finishes in the USTFCCCA’s Program of the Year standings. The men finished sixth while the women finished 11th. The men posted their best finish since the 2018-19 season when they also finished sixth in the standings. The USTFCCCA Program of the Year award recognizes the top programs across the cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field seasons based on a team’s finish at the NCAA Championships. On the men’s side, the Noles were the top ACC team in the standings, as the Noles finished 20th at the NCAA Cross Country Championships, 14th at the NCAA Indoor Championships, and fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.