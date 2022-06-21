Florida State adds OT transfer Jazston Turnetine to 2022 class

The Florida State Seminoles continue to search for ways to improve their roster heading into a critical 2022 season for Mike Norvell and his staff. Today, the Seminoles added an offensive tackle with SEC starting experience to the mix.

Jazston Turnetine, at 6’6”, 337 pounds, has enrolled at FSU and will look to make an impact in the offensive tackle rotation. Turnetine brings experience at the highest level, starting 10 games at left tackle for the South Carolina Gamecocks over the past two seasons. Prior to his time in Columbia, he was a JUCO All-American at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He will rely on that experience as he fights for snaps in his final college season.

“Jazston has tremendous size with great power and athleticism,” Norvell said. “His starting experience in big games and his skillset immediately increases the competition among our offensive line group.”

According to his social media, Turnetine also had interest from Michigan State, Houston, Arkansas State, UCONN, Louisiana Tech, Northern Iowa, and Bowling Green State after entering the portal. The Seminoles ultimately edged out the Spartans for his services.

From Turnetine’s bio on the South Carolina athletics page: