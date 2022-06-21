Florida State adds OT transfer Jazston Turnetine to 2022 class

The Florida State Seminoles continue to search for ways to improve their roster heading into a critical 2022 season for Mike Norvell and his staff. Today, the Seminoles added an offensive tackle with SEC starting experience to the mix.
Jazston Turnetine, at 6’6”, 337 pounds, has enrolled at FSU and will look to make an impact in the offensive tackle rotation. Turnetine brings experience at the highest level, starting 10 games at left tackle for the South Carolina Gamecocks over the past two seasons. Prior to his time in Columbia, he was a JUCO All-American at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He will rely on that experience as he fights for snaps in his final college season.
“Jazston has tremendous size with great power and athleticism,” Norvell said. “His starting experience in big games and his skillset immediately increases the competition among our offensive line group.”
According to his social media, Turnetine also had interest from Michigan State, Houston, Arkansas State, UCONN, Louisiana Tech, Northern Iowa, and Bowling Green State after entering the portal. The Seminoles ultimately edged out the Spartans for his services.
From Turnetine’s bio on the South Carolina athletics page:
Fifth-year “Super Senior” who will compete for a starting role along the offensive line again in 2022... possesses tremendous size... continues to develop... former junior college player who has two years of experience at the Division I level... has made 10 starts for the Gamecocks, all at left tackle.
2021 (Senior)
Appeared in 11 games, making seven starts... started at left tackle in the first two games against Eastern Illinois and East Carolina... started for five-consecutive games at left tackle against Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Florida and Missouri.
2020 (Junior)
Junior college transfer from Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. who enrolled in January and spent his first season with the Gamecocks... appeared in six games making three starts... all of his action came at left tackle... made his debut in the season opener against Tennessee... earned his first start in the win over Auburn... also made starts against LSU and Texas A&M... saw action in a reserve role against Vanderbilt and Georgia... named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.
2019 (Sophomore)
Started at offensive tackle in his second season at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College... earned second-team All-America honors... the Blue Dragons posted a 10-2 mark, winning the Salt City Bowl for a second-straight year... coached by Rion Rhoades... rated the Number 4 JUCO offensive tackle in the nation by JCGridiron.com.. considered the 35th-best JUCO prospect in the country by Rivals... ranked as the sixth-best JUCO offensive tackle in the nation and No. 47 overall by 247 Sports Composite.
2018 (Freshman)
Began his collegiate career at Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C... started at offensive tackle... the Blue Dragons went 9-3 and won the Salt City Bowl.
HIGH SCHOOL
Graduated from Stockbridge (Ga.) High School in 2018... coached by Kevin Whitley... the Tigers went 11-3 in his senior season of 2017, losing in the third round of the Georgia Class AAAAA state playoffs.
PERSONAL
Jazston G. Turnetine was born Nov. 16, 1999... is a media arts major.
