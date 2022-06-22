Noles News: FSU officially adds OL to 2022 recruiting class

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football rounded out its 2022 class on Tuesday, officially adding South Carolina Gamecocks offensive tackle transfer Jazston Turnetine. He’s the 10th offensive lineman to be added to this class, part of offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins’ mission to overhaul the trenches.

Here’s your daily terrifying reminder that you are getting old: Jameis Winston’s younger brother, Jonah, is a 2026 quarterback prospect who camped at Florida State last week. Tomahawk’s Max Escarpio caught up with the younger Winston, who spoke about his relationship with head coach Mike Norvell and how it felt to be back on campus, albeit in a different capacity, after so many years.

2023 five-star Hykeem Williams wide receiver showing off some snaps from his visit to Tallahassee:

A short peek into 2023 FSU QB target Brock Glenn’s game:

Florida State offered 2023 three-star safety prospect DJ Coleman on Tuesday — Coleman, who plays in Texas, also holds offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, and Baylor:

Football

Tick, tick, tick:

So much pic.twitter.com/u7fHo0pCd9 — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) June 21, 2022

Baseball

Notre Dame was officially eliminated in the College World Series yesterday, falling 5-1 to Texas A&M in a do-or-die matchup. It marked an end to a miracle run by the Fighting Irish which saw them eliminate the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers — it could also potentially mark the end of the Link Jarrett era for the school, with FSU baseball doggedly pursuing the former Seminoles ballplayer as its replacement for Mike Martin Jr.

Jarrett spoke on the FSU opening after the loss:

Q. I know you said that you’re not letting your mind go to Florida State, but you also said that it has been out there for a little bit. How difficult has that been to make this about them and get to the College World Series and do all this for Notre Dame while that is still kind of out there? LINK JARRETT: Yeah, the constant questions on it, whether it was Clemson or FSU, whatever, trying to completely keep my routine and my focus and leave the other people and the other questions that I get as far out of this as I can. When we were in Knoxville whatever day that was, Friday, they made that maneuver, the focus to try to redirect because you’re getting question after question on it. And I’m sitting there with these guys that are the best. These guys are the best. They’re unique species of student-athlete. You can forget that out there, I mean that’s why we’re here. But remove the baseball part. These are exceptional guys. Like, these are global leaders that are in the making, in the world of finance and whatever field they will be in, that’s where they will end up. To have that group of guys, my focus was on them and not the other stuff. And you know what, I had to deal with it last year. When your program’s doing the right thing, you’re going to have those distractions whether it’s baseball, basketball, football. And I tried with all I had not to go there in my mind. And it was difficult. But I wanted to know, when this thing either ended with a trophy or not, that they were the focus of what I was doing. And they’re just phenomenal. Like, they’re phenomenal human beings.

All Sports

In the 2021-22 academic year, we had 9️⃣ student-athletes named to their all-conference freshmen teams

Florida State hurdler Trey Cunningham was named one of 10 semifinalists for The Bowerman award, given annually by the USTFCCCA to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track & field athletes in the nation.

From FSU Sports Info:

Of the 10 semifinalists, Cunningham is the only athlete to go undefeated against collegiate competition in their primary event. Cunningham went a perfect 20-for-20 in the 60m hurdles and the 110m hurdles during the indoor and outdoor season. Cunningham holds the second-fastest times in NCAA history in both the 60m hurdles (7.38) and the 110m hurdles (13.00). Cunningham is tied for the 11th-best performer in world history in the 60m hurdles and is tied for the No. 23 performer all-time in the 110m hurdles. Cunningham put together arguably the greatest season in collegiate history between the 60m hurdles and the 110m hurdles. Cunningham became the only collegiate to ever run 7.42 or faster in the 60m hurdles four times during a single season. He also ran 13.22 or faster in the 110m hurdles nine times during his 2022 season which had never been done before.

Former Florida State women’s soccer and current North Carolina Courage defender Carson Pickett is prepping for her first-ever action on the US national team — Pickett is the first player with a limb difference ever called up to the women’s national team.

Florida State women’s tennis, which has made five consecutive NCAA Championships appearances, has been selected as the No. 2 seed in the Stanford Region for the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend, which takes place January 27-30, 2023.

.@coleagolf has been given an unrestricted exemption to play in the upcoming Live and Work in Maine Open held June 23-26.



The @KornFerryTour event takes place in his home state. Best of luck to you Cole!

Moving On To Match Play At The R&A Women's Amateur.



T16. @AmeliaWgolf (69-75, 144; will face Baylor's Rosie Belsham in match play on Wednesday).



T24. Cecile Finne-Ipsen (74-72, 146; will face Texas State's Marine Griffaut on Wednesday).

Florida State track and field athletes Maudie Skyring and Ruby Stauber were both named COSIDA Academic All-Americans Tuesday afternoon. Skyring was named a First-Team Academic All-American for the first time in her career while Ruby Stauber earned Second-Team Academic All-America honors. Skyring is the first Seminole to earn first-team honors since Stefan Brits in 2016.

Campus is showing off for the first day of summer ☀️

Florida Council of Teachers of Mathematics (FCTM) named Robert Schoen, an associate professor at the Learning Systems Institute (LSI), the Kenneth P. Kidd Mathematics Educator of the Year, Schoen is associate director of LSI’s Florida Center for Research in STEM (FCR–STEM) and an associate professor in Mathematics Education at Florida State. His research experience includes the development of educational and psychological measurements, in-depth study of student mathematical thinking, mathematical education of teachers, and rigorous evaluation of the effectiveness of educational interventions.