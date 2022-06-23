Florida State: 2022 Big Man Camp recap

FLORIDA STATE — As the month of June comes to an end so do Mike Norvell’s recruiting camps and today marked the last Big Man Camp and 7-on-7 drills this year. There was a big turn-out of campers along with a couple of 4-stars and players with offers from FSU.

4-star offensive lineman D.J Chester worked out on Wednesday again. He was reluctant to comment on where he plans on taking his official visits but would say where FSU stood with him. “They’re with everybody else. I love them. The same with everybody else.” But did mention he plans to commit at the All-America bowl early next yet.

4-star offensive lineman Kelton Smith showed up but didn’t participate.

He plans on returning to FSU on July, 30 for another unofficial visit but he wants to take an official one in the fall.

The main focus of today seemed to be DJ Chester as the media made him their priority. But offensive tackle Barry Walker (who holds an FSU offer) received some specific instruction from head coach Norvell and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. Here is a clip of Atkins coaching Walker (93 in yellow) after a rep:

And Norvell:

Here are some sights and sounds from the Big Man Camp: