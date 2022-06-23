Does FSU have a recruiting problem?

FLORIDA STATE- The Seminoles are in the thick of recruiting season and tension is building towards who the future is for Mike Norvell at QB. But currently, that future is in question as it seems less likely that they will retain 2023 QB Chris Parson.

They have also offered two other QBs for the 2023 class with Brock Glenn and Purdue commit Rickie Collins, they need to land at least one of the three and seemingly hope to bring in two.

Beyond that, the Seminoles have made great strides along the offensive line with all the talent that OC/OL Coach Alex Atkins is bringing in. This team had 21 different offensive line combinations in 2021 and has done all that they can to make sure they have improved the line.

Atkins helped bring in five offensive linemen to the 2022 class (more than any other position) along with four potential contributing linemen via the portal with Bless Harris, Dmitri Emmanuel, Kayden Lyles, and Jazston Turnetine.

They have also tried to fix the lack of talent at the receiver position with impact transfers like Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, and Winston Wright. But the question is will this talent be enough in a pivotal 2022 season for Mike Norvell?

Norvell has been a good X’s and O’s coach without the results and given the pressure he is under for 2022, no matter the bad luck they may face it seems this is a tipping point for the Mike Norvell tenure at Florida State...

Ben is joined by Noles247’s Brendan Sonnone to discuss this and much more...