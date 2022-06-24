 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: Big men show out in Tallahassee

The big man camp featured a number of blue-chip prospects at FSU

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Florida State at Florida Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

It’s about six weeks until the pads come on but for now the big men on campus are running the gauntlet with conditional drills:

If you’re not recognizing many of the faces in that video there’s a reason for that:

FSU is one of ten teams that’s primed to bounce back according to this article.

This stat has to change:

Recruiting:

It was the last Big Man Camp of the season.

Three-star Louisiana offensive tackle Caden Jones has FSU in his top ten:

It’s a recruiting weekend for FSU as they’re hosting eight official visitors including four-star QB commit Chris Parsons and top offensive tackle target Lucas Simmons.

Other Sports:

FSU’s clear top target to replace Mike Martin is Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett; what’s it going to take to make that move?

Congratulations to Sean Watkins:

Siri play “Trophies” by Drake:

Hank Lebioda started hot in Hartford, including this shot of the day on No. 16:

