Football:

It’s about six weeks until the pads come on but for now the big men on campus are running the gauntlet with conditional drills:

If you’re not recognizing many of the faces in that video there’s a reason for that:

The Seminoles have added 10 offensive lineman in the offseason.



Each prospect is 6’3 or taller and seven out of the 10 are over 300 pounds. The trenches have definitely been a priority for Alex Atkins and the Noles. @FSUFootball — MAX (@maxescarpio) June 23, 2022

FSU is one of ten teams that’s primed to bounce back according to this article.

This stat has to change:

In each of Mike Norvell's first two seasons as head coach, Florida State has not had a player reach 400 receiving yards.



That trend should come to an end this season. https://t.co/DzxTNMEFJX — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) June 23, 2022

Recruiting:

It was the last Big Man Camp of the season.

Three-star Louisiana offensive tackle Caden Jones has FSU in his top ten:

It’s a recruiting weekend for FSU as they’re hosting eight official visitors including four-star QB commit Chris Parsons and top offensive tackle target Lucas Simmons.

Other Sports:

FSU’s clear top target to replace Mike Martin is Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett; what’s it going to take to make that move?

Congratulations to Sean Watkins:

ACC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR ✅ pic.twitter.com/wews0DiQMQ — ⚡️Sean“Wavo”Watkins Jr⚡️ (@nolimitsean) June 23, 2022

Siri play “Trophies” by Drake:

ACC Performer of the Year✅

ACC Coach of the Year✅

ACC Co-Freshmen of the Year✅



How 'bout them Noles #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/apvkIXTcsS — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 23, 2022

Hank Lebioda started hot in Hartford, including this shot of the day on No. 16: