It’s about six weeks until the pads come on but for now the big men on campus are running the gauntlet with conditional drills:
@FSUFootball we will win up front period. #climb #fsufootball #Motivation @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/fmcpHeiEXi— Corey Fuller (@coreyfuller4) June 23, 2022
If you’re not recognizing many of the faces in that video there’s a reason for that:
The Seminoles have added 10 offensive lineman in the offseason.— MAX (@maxescarpio) June 23, 2022
Each prospect is 6’3 or taller and seven out of the 10 are over 300 pounds. The trenches have definitely been a priority for Alex Atkins and the Noles. @FSUFootball
FSU is one of ten teams that’s primed to bounce back according to this article.
This stat has to change:
In each of Mike Norvell's first two seasons as head coach, Florida State has not had a player reach 400 receiving yards.— Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) June 23, 2022
That trend should come to an end this season. https://t.co/DzxTNMEFJX
It was the last Big Man Camp of the season.
Three-star Louisiana offensive tackle Caden Jones has FSU in his top ten:
June 24, 2022
It’s a recruiting weekend for FSU as they’re hosting eight official visitors including four-star QB commit Chris Parsons and top offensive tackle target Lucas Simmons.
FSU’s clear top target to replace Mike Martin is Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett; what’s it going to take to make that move?
5️⃣0️⃣ years ago, the began.#TitleIX50 | #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/eoHkJ8LEIJ— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) June 23, 2022
Thursday afternoon matches at the @RandA Women's Amateur. @floridastate's @AmeliaWgolf falls to Emilie Alba Paltrinieir of Italy, 3&1.— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 23, 2022
Next up for Williamson: The @ArnoldPalmerCup (July 1-3). #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/UjPCreYgYC
Congratulations to Sean Watkins:
ACC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR ✅ pic.twitter.com/wews0DiQMQ— ⚡️Sean“Wavo”Watkins Jr⚡️ (@nolimitsean) June 23, 2022
Siri play “Trophies” by Drake:
ACC Performer of the Year✅— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 23, 2022
ACC Coach of the Year✅
ACC Co-Freshmen of the Year✅
How 'bout them Noles #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/apvkIXTcsS
Hank Lebioda started hot in Hartford, including this shot of the day on No. 16:
close! @TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/EWhmTwVBI5— Hank Lebioda (@hank_lebioda) June 23, 2022
