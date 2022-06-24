Randy Pittman decommits from Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles football team took a hit to their 2023 class this morning. Tight end Randy Pittman is a commit no more per a twitter announcement today:

I want to thank Florida State for the opportunity to play football at the next level. After many conversations with my family, I have decided that’s it’s best to decommit. I will be reopening my recruitment. @Andrew_ivins @MohrRecruiting @247recruiting @Rivals — Randy “Grenade” Pittman (@RandyPittman04) June 24, 2022

Pittman had committed to the Seminoles in April of 2021 and stuck with Florida State for over a year before deciding to look elsewhere. Pittman is listed as a three-star in the composite rankings but was on the rise with recent performances at camps. He checks in at the 530st ranked player overall and the 29th best tight end.

Florida State’s 2023 class is now at seven total commits with Keith Sampson, Lamont Green Jr, Chris Parson, Vandrevius Jacobs, Goldie Lawrence, Jaden Jones, and Quindarrius Jones. FSU is poised for a big recruiting weekend which could help shift the momentum from Pittman’s departure.

