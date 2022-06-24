 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Randy Pittman decommits from Florida State

The Seminoles lose a member of 2023 class.

By TimScribble
Randy Pittman
The Florida State Seminoles football team took a hit to their 2023 class this morning. Tight end Randy Pittman is a commit no more per a twitter announcement today:

Pittman had committed to the Seminoles in April of 2021 and stuck with Florida State for over a year before deciding to look elsewhere. Pittman is listed as a three-star in the composite rankings but was on the rise with recent performances at camps. He checks in at the 530st ranked player overall and the 29th best tight end.

Florida State’s 2023 class is now at seven total commits with Keith Sampson, Lamont Green Jr, Chris Parson, Vandrevius Jacobs, Goldie Lawrence, Jaden Jones, and Quindarrius Jones. FSU is poised for a big recruiting weekend which could help shift the momentum from Pittman’s departure.

As alway, for all the latest Florida State recruiting news check out the Tomahawk Nation recruiting thread.

