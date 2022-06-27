Noles News: FSU hires Link Jarrett, top recruits on campus, new blue-chip commitment

FLORIDA STATE — A weekend filled with top football recruit visits ended with a major 4-star offensive tackle being added to the 2023 recruiting class. Basketball landed a blue-chip power forward, and three former Seminole Softballers are set to play with Athlete’s Unlimited.

Let’s dive in.

Football

The grades are out, and safety Akeem Dent came first in the ACC allowing the lowest passer rating in coverage last season:

Lowest passer rating allowed in coverage among ACC Safeties last season



Akeem Dent: 42.4

Traveon Redd: 54.8

Kamren Kinchens: 70.1 pic.twitter.com/JBBevJt0A5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 26, 2022

He had an overall defensive rating of 68.7, a pass-rush grade of 78.3, and a coverage grade of 70.8.

According to FOX College Football, Florida State ranks among the highest schools that produce Butkus, Lombardi, and Thorpe award winners.

Which school produces the best defensive players? pic.twitter.com/aEJj889xOm — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 24, 2022

Recruiting

There were some top-notch visitors over the weekend as head coach Mike Norvell and staff brought in a haul of 4-star prospects for the 2023 class. OT Lucas Simmons, RB Daylan Smothers, RB Samuel Singleton, DL Keldric Faulk, S Avery Stuart, QB Chris Parson and 3-star prospects DL Tavion Gadson, and LB DeMarco Ward all paid a visit to The Moore.

For a full breakdown by NoleThruandThru head on over to Florida State of Recruiting: Analyzing weekend official visitor list.

The Seminoles 2023 class took a hit when long-time FSU commit TE Randy Pittman de-committed on Friday after being in the class since April of last year. For the full rundown head on over to Tim Scribble’s article: Randy Pittman decommits from Florida State.

As disappointing as the Pittman news was, FSU got a major addition up front with a commitment from 2023 4-star offensive tackle Roderick Kearney on Sunday just hours after he wrapped up an official visit at Florida.

From LastNoleofKrypton’s article Four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney commits to FSU within one hour of leaving Florida official visit:

He chose FSU over offers from LSU, Louisville, Kentucky, Florida, and many others. From Orange Park High School in Orange Park, Florida Kearney instantly becomes FSU’s highest rated commitment, ranking 128th nationally, 6th at his position, and 27th within the state of Florida in 247’s National Composite Rankings.

As always check out the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #3. and join in on the conversation.

Baseball

The ‘Noles pulled the trigger on FSU alumni and former baseball player Link Jarrett. Jarret was most recently the head coach at Notre Dame.

Jarret gave an impassioned speech to his former team and explained why he chose to leave Notre Dame and return closer to home:

Basketball

On the list of 4-star commitments from over the weekend, power forward Taylor Bowen decided to take his talents to Tallahassee.

Bowen is ranked 31st in his class and the 7th best power forward and 2nd best player in New Hampshire.

A couple of former Seminoles signed with teams to compete in the Summer League. Malik Osborne signed with the Cavs:

And Anthony Polite signed with the Spurs:

Softball

Three players made the ACC academic softball team for the year 2022. Mack Leonard, Devyn Flaherty, Kaley Mudge and Danielle Watson all were named to the team on Friday.

Former players Danielle Watson, Sydney Sherrill, and Caylan Arnold will all be playing with Athletes Unlimited this summer. From Gwyn Rhodes’ Softball in the Pros: Danielle Watson to debut in Athletes Unlimited; Arnold & Sherrill

Tomahawk Nation has confirmed that Danielle Watson, who was previously drafted to the USSSA Pride in the WPF, will now be joining Athletes Unlimited championship season in Rosemont, Illinois July 29-August 28th. As reported previously, Sydney Sherrill was drafted to AU and will be joining for the championship season as well. Currently, Caylan Arnold, who helped take the ‘Noles to their WCWS appearance in 2021, has been playing in AUX. AUX is a shorter, 2 week season that has been held in San Diego. Out of 43 players, Arnold sits 33rd on the AUX leaderboard, with 626 total points. In her outings, she has 9.2 innings pitched, 13 strikeouts, 8 earned runs, 0 BB, and 5.79 ERA.

All Sports

FSU Track and Field star Trey Cunningham finished second in the Men’s 110m hurdle at the USA Track and Field Outdoors and with that finish he secured his spot on Team USA for the World Athletics Championship. Cunningham finished at 13.08 just fractions of a second behind Kentucky Wildcat Daniel Roberts who finished at 13.03.

Mr. Cunningham. Welcome to the World Championships‼️



He goes 13.08 in the finals to secure a spot in the World Championships for the first time in his career



NBC#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/hujC8wSWc0 — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 26, 2022

Cole Anderson tied for third at the Korn Ferry Tour at -14 under. After the tour was over, he managed to stick around and sign autographs for his fans:

Autographs from the hometown favorite @coleagolf. ✍️



He's in the final pairing @TheMaineOpen. pic.twitter.com/uJ9XZSNcTC — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 26, 2022

If you would like to continue to get to know our staff here, be sure to take a look at our series where has been interviewing the writers here at Tomahawk Nation. In the upcoming days our softball writer Gwyn Rhodes will be on the docket.