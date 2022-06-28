Linebacker DeMarco Ward commits to Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles are in the midst of a crucial time for Tribe ‘23, having hosted eight official visitors on campus this past weekend.

Today brings word that the coaches have added one of those players into the fold.

The Seminoles have gained a commitment from 3-star DeMarco Ward, a 6’2”, 205-pound linebacker from Duluth, GA. Ward accumulated nearly 80 tackles (65 of which were solo), three sacks, and an interception last season for Duluth High School and also plays wide receiver. He plays basketball and runs track in addition to his gridiron exploits.

Ward recently ran an 11.63 in the 100-meter dash and a 17.21 in the 100-meter hurdles in March of 2022, per 247 Sports. He claims a 4.5 40-yard dash time. Ward’s highlights show an affinity for contact, an ability to diagnose plays, and some impressive flashes of athleticism.

Ward holds 10 offers, with fellow ACC teams Louisville, Wake Forest, and Duke as well as the UCF Knights and Memphis Tigers having extended offers. It will be interesting to see how his recruitment and ranking changes now that he is a Seminole.

