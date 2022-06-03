Football:
According to Caesars Sportsbook FSU has the seventh best odds to win the ACC; behind three Atlantic teams.
FSU’s backfield just got a little less crowded as DJ Williams will be seeking more playing time elsewhere.
Ryan Day has made it clear as day; Ohio State needs about 13 million to compete in the NIL era.
ESPN ranked all 131 quarterback situations in terms of Tiers and Jordan Travis was placed in Tier 9.
The NBA Finals started last night; here’s what the ‘Noles predicted:
#NBAFinals @celtics or @warriors?#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/QpWxF7bGIX— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) June 2, 2022
Recruiting:
The roster for this year’s Elite11 is set.
Having competed at the loaded Elite 11 Nashville Regional in mid-May, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood standout Chris Parson — a 247Sports Composite four-star and top 25 QB on 247Sports — learned earlier this week of his Elite 11 Finals invitation. Cooper Petagna, 247Sports national analyst, covered the Nashville event and noted Parson’s consistency and steadiness throughout his performance. Parson, who played his first two years of high school football in Texas, can whip it around the field with zip to the perimeter and touch in the vertical game. He’s been committed since July 2021 to Florida State.
2024 LB Aaron Chiles has been offered by FSU:
I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University #gonoles @FSUCoachJP @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @CraigHaubert @ChadSimmons_ @kmackmuzic @astef60 pic.twitter.com/DQXBGv9juN— seis (@Aaron7Chiles) June 1, 2022
Other Sports:
FSU takes on UCLA today on ESPN2 at noon:
Our Road to Omaha starts in Auburnhttps://t.co/LZ4g6COmmq— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 2, 2022
If you plan on packing the Tuck this winter you should probably get your tickets now:
— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) June 2, 2022
‘22-23 Season and Renewals on sale NOW!
1-888-FSU-NOLE#PackTheTuck | #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/1EabbWfrHK
2023 five-star Matas Buzelis is down to five finalists, he tells @On3Recruits.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 2, 2022
Story: https://t.co/rliyNkdxMX pic.twitter.com/zwGWoOJpTX
Alumni:
Not only will Jashaun Corbin make the Giants’ roster; he’ll be the undrafted free agent that most people are talking about according to this list of bold predictions.
Jashaun Corbin is the undrafted free agent we will be all talking about
Saquon Barkley has a revival, but Corbin will emerge as a potential star in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense. The former Florida State Seminoles backfield patience earns him carries early in 2022.
Loading comments...