Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU has seventh best odds to win the ACC

Five-Star 2023 Small Forward cuts list to five

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Florida State at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

According to Caesars Sportsbook FSU has the seventh best odds to win the ACC; behind three Atlantic teams.

FSU’s backfield just got a little less crowded as DJ Williams will be seeking more playing time elsewhere.

Ryan Day has made it clear as day; Ohio State needs about 13 million to compete in the NIL era.

ESPN ranked all 131 quarterback situations in terms of Tiers and Jordan Travis was placed in Tier 9.

The NBA Finals started last night; here’s what the ‘Noles predicted:

Recruiting:

The roster for this year’s Elite11 is set.

Having competed at the loaded Elite 11 Nashville Regional in mid-May, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood standout Chris Parson — a 247Sports Composite four-star and top 25 QB on 247Sports — learned earlier this week of his Elite 11 Finals invitation. Cooper Petagna, 247Sports national analyst, covered the Nashville event and noted Parson’s consistency and steadiness throughout his performance. Parson, who played his first two years of high school football in Texas, can whip it around the field with zip to the perimeter and touch in the vertical game. He’s been committed since July 2021 to Florida State.

2024 LB Aaron Chiles has been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

FSU takes on UCLA today on ESPN2 at noon:

If you plan on packing the Tuck this winter you should probably get your tickets now:

Alumni:

Not only will Jashaun Corbin make the Giants’ roster; he’ll be the undrafted free agent that most people are talking about according to this list of bold predictions.

Jashaun Corbin is the undrafted free agent we will be all talking about

Saquon Barkley has a revival, but Corbin will emerge as a potential star in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense. The former Florida State Seminoles backfield patience earns him carries early in 2022.

