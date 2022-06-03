Florida State of Recruiting: Weekend Camp Primer

The month of June is setting up to be a busy one on the trail for Mike Norvell and the Florida State coaching staff. It kicks off this weekend, with FSU hosting some notable recruits during its 2022 Elite Camp on Saturday, to be followed by the Mega Camp where hundreds of prospects will work out in front of dozens of college staffs.

Below are the more notable names we’ve been able to confirm thus far, and we’ll add names to the list as we hear back from them.

2023 prospects

4-star QB Chris Parson – (FSU commit)

3-star WR Darren “Goldie” Lawrence – (FSU commit)

3-star WR Vandrevius Jacobs – (FSU commit)

3-star TE Randy Pittman – (FSU commit)

4-star Edge Lamont Green – (FSU commit)

4-star OL DJ Chester

4-star OL Roderick Kearney

3-star OL Jatavius Shivers

3-star OL/DL Jaden McKinney

4-star DL Jordan Hall

3-star DL Tavion Gadson

4-star DB Kenton Kirkland

4-star DB Sharif Denson

3-star DB Jaremiah Anglin

3-star DB Jabril Rawls

2024 prospects

3-star QB Luke Kromenhoek – (FSU commit)

5-star RB Kameron Davis – (FSU commit)

4-star WR Camdon Frier – (FSU commit)

4-star DB Jordan Pride – (FSU commit)

4-star WR Chance Robinson

WR Terence Marshall

4-star TE Michael Smith

Edge Keishawn Mashburn