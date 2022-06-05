FSU football: Recruits arrive at Elite Camp

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles welcomed nationwide prospects and commits from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes this weekend for Mike Norvell’s annual Elite Camp in Tallahassee. FSU’s coaching staff greeted the guests outside of the Moore Center on Saturday, just before the players put on their cleats for training at the practice facility. Every commit in the class of 2023 was in attendance, along with a number of prospects that Florida State is in a good position to land.

Headlining the event were 2023 4-star quarterback Chris Parson and 2024 5-star running back Kam Davis:

Here’s a look at a gallery of coaches greeting recruits and their families outside of The Moore Center:

Grid View FSU commit quarterback Luke Kromenhoek

Defensive lineman Tavion Gadson

Wide receiver Brian Green Jr. and offensive lineman Roderick Kearney

Quarterback Emile Picarella

Offensive lineman DJ Chester

FSU commit RB Kam Davis

FSU commit WR Vandrevius Jacobs

Offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers

Tight end Daithan Davis

Rayfield Lotten

ATH Desirrio Riles

Defensive back L.J. Green

ATH Kenari Wilcher



Running back Khalifa Keith



Defensive back Evan Dickens

Running back Treavis Jones

Quarterback Colin Hurley

Safety Kenton Kirkland

Offensive lineman Keyon Cox

Defensive lineman FSU commit Lamont Green Jr.

Defensive tackle Caden Jones

Caden Jones

Safety Ashton Hampton and FSU commit TE Randy Pittman

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall

Head coach Mike Norvell will continue to host recruiting camps throughout the month of June starting with a Mega Camp on Sunday, June 5th at the intramural fields and followed by Big Man Camp on Wednesday, June 8th. For more information and registration visit CoachNorvellCamps.com.