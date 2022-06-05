FSU football: Recruits arrive at Elite Camp

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles welcomed nationwide prospects and commits from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes this weekend for Mike Norvell’s annual Elite Camp in Tallahassee. FSU’s coaching staff greeted the guests outside of the Moore Center on Saturday, just before the players put on their cleats for training at the practice facility. Every commit in the class of 2023 was in attendance, along with a number of prospects that Florida State is in a good position to land.
Headlining the event were 2023 4-star quarterback Chris Parson and 2024 5-star running back Kam Davis:
2023 QB Commit Chris Parson (@C_Parson2) at FSU Elite Camp pic.twitter.com/ygClgfAwtc— Ben Meyerson (@ByBenMeyerson) June 4, 2022
Here’s a look at a gallery of coaches greeting recruits and their families outside of The Moore Center:
- FSU commit quarterback Luke Kromenhoek
- Defensive lineman Tavion Gadson
- Wide receiver Brian Green Jr. and offensive lineman Roderick Kearney
- Quarterback Emile Picarella
- Offensive lineman DJ Chester
- FSU commit RB Kam Davis
- FSU commit WR Vandrevius Jacobs
- Offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers
- Tight end Daithan Davis
- Rayfield Lotten
- ATH Desirrio Riles
- Defensive back L.J. Green
- ATH Kenari Wilcher
- Running back Khalifa Keith
- Defensive back Evan Dickens
- Running back Treavis Jones
- Quarterback Colin Hurley
- Safety Kenton Kirkland
- Offensive lineman Keyon Cox
- Defensive lineman FSU commit Lamont Green Jr.
- Defensive tackle Caden Jones
- Safety Ashton Hampton and FSU commit TE Randy Pittman
- Defensive lineman Jordan Hall
Head coach Mike Norvell will continue to host recruiting camps throughout the month of June starting with a Mega Camp on Sunday, June 5th at the intramural fields and followed by Big Man Camp on Wednesday, June 8th. For more information and registration visit CoachNorvellCamps.com.
