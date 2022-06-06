 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noles News: Baseball season ends, Norvell camps kick off June

The Noles end 1-2 in regional play.

By Tommy Mire
/ new
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

FLORIDA STATE — FSU’s baseball season came to an end on Sunday evening when the Noles fell to UCLA in the elimination round after beating them earlier this week. Recruiting is picking up for football as a series of camps began on Saturday and will continue throughout the summer months.

Football

Head coach Mike Norvell and Co. started off their recruiting weekend aiming to bring the nation's top prospects to work out with coaches and take a tour of the facilities. 4-star quarterback Chris Parson and 3-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek attended and participated alongside 5-star running back Kam Davis, 4-star wide receiver Camdon Frier and 4-star edge Lamont Green Jr. For a full list check out Florida State of Recruiting: Weekend Camp Primer and keep up to date with Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #3.

Parson spoke with the media afterward and gave his thoughts on his visit also announcing that he will be taking official visits to other schools for the first time since committing to FSU:

Look forward to another weekend filled with visits starting on the 10th.

Offensive guard Dillan Gibbons (@BigManBigHeart_) won the Starfish Award from the Big Bend Boys and Girls Club. Being a helpful member of the community has always been Gibbons’ priority and that still continues to be the case:

Baseball

Here is where you bite your fist: After a promising victory over UCLA on Friday to open up the Auburn Regional, the men in Garnet and Gold struck out over the next two games.

The final nail in the coffin which ended their season came after a valiant effort from a depleted bullpen that couldn’t hang on, losing 2-1.

All Sports

Men’s basketball target Baba Miller is set to announce his next destination on Monday,

while women’s basketball landed a much-needed commitment in forward Lucia Navarro:

Men’s golf said bye to two players over the weekend. Dan Bradbury and Michael Sakene both played their last games as a Seminole:

Track and Field’s Trey Cunningham holds the fastest 110m hurdle in the world this year and will continue to compete next week in the NCAA Championship:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...