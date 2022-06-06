Noles News: Baseball season ends, Norvell camps kick off June

FLORIDA STATE — FSU’s baseball season came to an end on Sunday evening when the Noles fell to UCLA in the elimination round after beating them earlier this week. Recruiting is picking up for football as a series of camps began on Saturday and will continue throughout the summer months.

Football

Head coach Mike Norvell and Co. started off their recruiting weekend aiming to bring the nation's top prospects to work out with coaches and take a tour of the facilities. 4-star quarterback Chris Parson and 3-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek attended and participated alongside 5-star running back Kam Davis, 4-star wide receiver Camdon Frier and 4-star edge Lamont Green Jr. For a full list check out Florida State of Recruiting: Weekend Camp Primer and keep up to date with Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #3.

Parson spoke with the media afterward and gave his thoughts on his visit also announcing that he will be taking official visits to other schools for the first time since committing to FSU:

4⭐️ 2023 QB Chris Parson spoke to the media following Florida States Elite Camp yesterday. Parson’s interview quotes will be listed in the thread below, via @ByBenMeyerson and @7tomms. — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) June 5, 2022

Look forward to another weekend filled with visits starting on the 10th.

Offensive guard Dillan Gibbons (@BigManBigHeart_) won the Starfish Award from the Big Bend Boys and Girls Club. Being a helpful member of the community has always been Gibbons’ priority and that still continues to be the case:

I was honored to accept the Starfish Award from the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend last night. I’m grateful that @BigManBigHeart_ has been able to support them in their mission to inspire and enable young people to reach their full potentials. pic.twitter.com/ZAGLI13gt2 — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) June 5, 2022

Baseball

Here is where you bite your fist: After a promising victory over UCLA on Friday to open up the Auburn Regional, the men in Garnet and Gold struck out over the next two games.

The final nail in the coffin which ended their season came after a valiant effort from a depleted bullpen that couldn’t hang on, losing 2-1.

Two years, two seasons of going 1-2 in regional play — and this season ended in a way that has defined this #FSU team this year. A good pitching outing wasted by no offensive production, small fundamental mistakes (esp. baserunning) compounding to a lethal degree. — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) June 5, 2022

All Sports

Men’s basketball target Baba Miller is set to announce his next destination on Monday,

On Monday I will be announcing where i’ll be heading next year to pursue my basketball career!! pic.twitter.com/2zv53FvQjm — Baba Miller (@_bmillxr_) June 3, 2022

while women’s basketball landed a much-needed commitment in forward Lucia Navarro:

Men’s golf said bye to two players over the weekend. Dan Bradbury and Michael Sakene both played their last games as a Seminole:

Track and Field’s Trey Cunningham holds the fastest 110m hurdle in the world this year and will continue to compete next week in the NCAA Championship: