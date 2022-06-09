The June heat is upon us, which means things are heating up on the recruiting trail for Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles. FSU is expected to host some important recruits this weekend, including two newly-offered quarterbacks, and the Three Stars are here to break it down for you.

Tim Alumbaugh, Josh Pick, and David Stout kick off their Florida State of Recruiting position breakdowns by examining the signal-caller targets for Tribe 23. Is longtime commit Chris Parson’s commitment solid or shaky? What do we make of the two newer offers, Rickie Collins and Brock Glenn? Who will be in the class when it’s all said and done? The guys also review recent campus visitors, including a portal offensive tackle.

For all things recruiting head on over to our transfer portal thread and our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

4⭐️ 2023 QB Chris Parson spoke to the media following Florida States Elite Camp yesterday. Parson’s interview quotes will be listed in the thread below, via @ByBenMeyerson and @7tomms. — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) June 5, 2022

Parson on the Elite Camp event:



“It was great, today was like my first actual opportunity to be coached by Norvell so him and I were talking throughout the day, this was kind of like our day one of practice. It was great to learn from him.” — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) June 5, 2022

Parson on what he wanted out of the camp:



“I just wanted to learn. I told coach Tokarz before I want to treat this like a real practice, show me what you guys do and I’m going to apply it. They were giving me pointers throughout the day and every rep I was trying to apply it.” — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) June 5, 2022

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.