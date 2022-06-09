Is FSU’s roster being built for success?

Florida State - The Seminoles have had to look into the transfer portal in order to improve their team - but are they doing enough via the transfer portal and high school recruiting to build the right team?

Mike Norvell is not quite on the hot seat yet but this year, and how he is building the future, could threaten his job security if they are not clearly headed in the right direction. While they have brought in good transfers, will they eventually get the players they need at WR, CB, and OL? Only time will tell.

Looking at the transfer class, they have brought in Jared Verse who produced 36 pressures last season but will he (along with the other edge players) be able to make up for the loss of Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas? Those two produced 90 pressures in 2021 but given the depth at the position, they will likely take a strategy of having waves of defensive linemen rush the passer.

Recently they have been playing with fire in QB recruiting offering two highly ranked ‘23 QBs along with Chris Parson putting more offers out from other schools in response. The question is will the ‘Noles be able to get one or two signal-callers or will they strike out completely at QB?

Watch and find out on ‘Noles Quality Control:

For all things recruiting head on over to our transfer portal thread and our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.