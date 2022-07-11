Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program got a huge win on the recruiting trail early Monday afternoon with the commitment of blue-chip offensive tackle prospect Lucas Simmons.

Clearwater Academy International 4-star OL Lucas Simmons chatting with @Coach_Norvell via FaceTime moments after committing to FSU. pic.twitter.com/NUjEUxf0XD — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) July 11, 2022

Simmons, who originally hails from Sweden, attends Clearwater Academy. He stands 6’7 300 pounds and has a 95 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 107th best player in the country (13th best OT and 23rd best player in Florida).

In the end, Alex Atkins and Florida State conquered the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, and USC Trojans.

Before his recent official visit, Tomahawk Nation recruiting analyst NoleThruandThru had this to say about Simmons:

Simmons, who has nearly 40 offers, is everything coaches look for in a left tackle prospect, with excellent size and reach (he has an 82 inch wingspan), an ideal frame for adding good weight, and good bend in his long legs. He’s still raw in some facets of his game, as he didn’t grow up playing football, but he showed marked improvement over the course of his junior season, along with a willingness to be coached. Although he might need a season or two of development, he projects as a multi-year starter.

Stay tuned to TN, as the Three Stars will have more on this commitment and what it means for the Noles.