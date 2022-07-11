Noles News: Recruiting news, Noles in the Pros, conference change

FLORIDA STATE — This past weekend many present and former Noles shined and on the horizon, today is a potential big pickup for Mike Norvell and company on the recruiting trail. There's a new Florida State Amateur Golf Champion, and a couple of NBA Noles got and showed some love.

Let's jump in.

Football

In the past few weeks, there have been a lot of discussions about super conferences and the who, what, and where. Everyone has been throwing out hot takes, pointing fingers, and, well so are we. Ours might not be as toasty and spicy as the Twitter click burrito but we do offer some great insight.

There have been multiple great articles written by our staff covering the why, how, and when the conferences changes should happen over this past week.

From Juan Montavlo:

Reporting from Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports and others indicates the ACC and the Pac-12 are in discussions for a “loose partnership” under the umbrella of an ESPN television deal. This revolves around the pair’s existing, structured networks expanding to meet each other’s coverage areas. With the Pac-12 being tied to FOX, ESPN gets new West Coast markets, and the Pac-12 expanding to East Coast regions helps their new partners’ game inventories the same way. This won’t work.

Brian and Perry further discussed the issue on their podcast last Thursday:

Player previews are in full effect, and linebacker Kalen DeLoach is up this week. DeLoach, A prized prospect of the 2019 class, has always been in the back of everyone's minds and last season he started to shine big in some of the biggest moments.

His usage went up nearly eight-fold (to 685). Only three other players (defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and defensive linemen Jermaine Johnson II and Keir Thomas) were on the field at a more frequent rate — in the box, no player for Florida State received more snaps than DeLoach, who became an essential part of the Seminoles’ defense in each phase of the game.

Check out the amazing hit DeLoach delivered on Boston College’s Travis Levy in the article below:

Tomahawk Nation’s Max Escarpio sat with Adam Lichtenstein of The Sun-Sentinel to talk about Mario Cristobal’s first-year staff, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and the NFL, and all the buzz surrounding Hard Rock Stadium and that school 30 minutes south of there in Coral Gables.

So, is the U back?

Spoiler alert: No.

Be sure to show some love to young quarterback AJ Duffy who just recently signed a NIL deal:

I’m excited to announce that I’ve partnered with @TJSalomone of @SalomoneDM to promote the best Digital Marketing services company around! Please show some support and give them a follow and reach out to them for any of your SEO, PPC, Content Writing, and Marketing needs! #NIL pic.twitter.com/BxxLmF1BoK — Aj Duffy (@anthonyjduffy) July 10, 2022

Recruiting

Today might be another good day for offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when 4-star ‘23 prospect Lucas Simmons announces his commitment at 1 p.m.

The 6-7 300 pounds offensive tackle out of Clearwater Academy International is ranked as a 4-star and the 109th player in his class. Simmons’ last official visit was on June 24 to FSU.

For everything recruiting-related make sure you check out Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #4 to discuss with The Three Stars and the community what's going right, and what's going wrong. Also, be on the lookout for a potential guest appearance on the horizon via the Three Stars podcast. And in case you missed it, here is the one from earlier in the week: Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars talk blue-chip commits

Basketball

2016 first-round pick and former Seminole Malik Beasley landed in Utah after being traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Jazz earlier this month. Beasley holds the Timberwolves record for three-pointers scored in a season and holds another record for 11 three-pointers and 33 points in a game.

San Antonio Spur Devin Vassell stopped by his team's summer workouts to show some love and support as the young guys compete.

“Just trying to be a mentor and be supportive for them.”



Shoutout @Yvngdevo for coming through and showing love to the #SummerSpurs pic.twitter.com/FBdQuy2wz5 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 9, 2022

Softball

After winning against Italy (10-4) in a comeback fashion, Canada is set to face USA in The World Games tonight at 7 p.m. Make sure you cheer on Seminole softball head coach Lonnie Alameda and former volunteer coach Kaleigh Rafter who was named The Canadian National Team’s head coach last year.

Good luck to coach Rafter and coach Alameda as they begin their run at The World Games as coaches for Team Canada! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/VWDuO3iQtT — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) July 9, 2022

AllSports

Make sure you go and vote for former Nole Jaelin Howell. who is up for the 2022 Best College Athlete at the ESPY’s at the end of this month:

Volleyball pre-season camp starts Aug 9 and is followed by their season opener on the 26th.

Make room for us this August ☝ #onetribe pic.twitter.com/6fcnfUgvKU — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) July 10, 2022

Elle Johnson took home the gold at the Florida State Amateur followed by freshman Jacqui Putrino on Sunday.

Elle Wins!



Congratulations to @floridastate golfer @ejohnson2019 for winning the championship of the Florida State Amateur with a course record 65 in the final round.



Freshman Jacqui Putrino finished T5 with a final round 69.#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/sY9tg9aOTl — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 10, 2022

If you want a chance to get to know the staff a little better, Frank is continuing his series of Up Close with Tomahawk and next up is Michael Rogner Up Close with Tomahawk: Meet the real Michael Rogner.

The previews editions can be found here: