The Florida State Seminoles continue their hot streak on the trail, with Mike Norvell and staff scooping up another crucial commitment along the trenches.

Offensive tackle Lucas Simmons has jumped aboard the Tribe ‘23 train, becoming FSU’s best true OT pledge in a decade. FSU previously secured pledges from two key prospects in defensive lineman Keldric Faulk and offensive lineman Roderick Kearney. All three are four-star, blue-chip prospects and are now the top-rated commits in FSU’s 2023 class.

What is FSU getting in Simmons, and how soon should he see the field? Will Florida State be adding to its 2023 class soon, with July decisions expected from QB Brock Glenn, RB Daylan Smothers, and potentially more targets? Plus, the guys discuss recent reaction to controversial comments from 2024 DB Desmond Ricks.

The Three Stars (Josh Pick, Tim Alumbaugh, and David Stout) jump on to talk all that and more on the latest edition of the Florida State of Recruiting.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023 football commits

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Chris Parson (TN)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Roderick Kearney (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

