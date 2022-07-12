2023 quarterback Chris Parson decommits from Florida State

The inevitable has finally happened, as 2023 quarterback Chris Parson has decommitted from the Florida State Seminoles football program.

Parson, a low 4-star recruit, had been committed to the Seminoles since July 2021. However, it became clear in recent months that he wasn’t pleased with a potential two-QB class in Tallahassee. Rather than hyping up recent FSU commitments along the trenches, Parson chose to instead tweet about his recent offers from other schools. Following visits to Mississippi State (where he has family connections) and SMU, Parson decided to make the separation official.

Florida State has recently made distinct impressions on four-star quarterbacks Rickie Collins and Brock Glenn, with both having officially visited Tallahassee in June. Collins has reaffirmed his commitment to Purdue, while the Seminoles have vaulted into serious contention for the fast-rising Glenn. Parson’s decommitment ramps up the pressure for FSU to secure a commitment from Glenn, or to identify other viable options.

